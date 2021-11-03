The worldwide notebook PC market saw an 8 percent year-over-year growth in Q3 2021, the latest data from Strategy Analytics suggests. The report days that Dell led the notebook PC year-over-year growth at 50 percent, while Lenovo had the most shipments in Q3 2021 at 15.3 million units. HP maintained its second position with 14.3 million shipments, while Dell came in third with 12.2 million shipments in the third quarter. Apple and Asus rounded off the top five in the notebook PC worldwide shipment rankings.

The latest report by Strategy Analytics suggests that Lenovo dominated the market for the fourth quarter in a row with a record in notebook PC shipments of 15.3 million shipments in Q3 2021. This represented 5 percent growth from 14.5 million reportedly shipped the year prior. The firm says that HP comes in second position in the third quarter for notebook PCs, as shipments reached 14.3 million in Q3 2021. This represents a 5 percent decline year-over-year; since the pandemic began. Strategy Analytics said that this was the first quarter where shipments declined year-over-year for the company.

Dell, as mentioned, reportedly saw the highest the highest growth year over year at 50 percent. Its shipments grew 12.2 million units in Q3 2021 and gained 5.1 percentage points of market share over the last year's quarter to reach 18.2 percent, the report says. Apple's notebook PC business is said to have set an all-time record quarter in company history with shipments of more than 6.5 million MacBook units in the September quarter, a 10 percent growth from Q3 2020.

Strategy Analytics reports that Asus took the fifth sport with improved shipments across commercial and consumer users in Q3 2021. Asus shipments grew to 5.1 million units at a 10 percent growth rate year-on-year. The report says that a total of 66.8 million worldwide notebook shipments were recorded in Q3 2021. The report goes on to note that while this quarter saw gains, uncertainty clouds the next several quarters as supply constraints increasingly catch up to top vendors.

Eric Smith, Director, Connected Computing added, “Chromebook shipment year-over-year growth was down to single digits after many quarters of strong sales. The education demand slowed down in the US as most schools reopened for in-person learning and other spending took priority over computer purchases. A few vendors already had orders cancelled or delayed until new budget becomes available for computing devices again.”