Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo Leads Notebook PC Shipments in Q3, Dell Sees 50 Percent Annual Growth: Strategy Analytics

Lenovo Leads Notebook PC Shipments in Q3, Dell Sees 50 Percent Annual Growth: Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics suggests that Lenovo dominated the market for the fourth quarter in a row with a record in Notebook PC shipments of 15.3 million shipments in Q3 2021.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 November 2021 13:56 IST
Lenovo Leads Notebook PC Shipments in Q3, Dell Sees 50 Percent Annual Growth: Strategy Analytics

Lenovo dominated the market for the fourth quarter in a row with 15.3 million shipments in Q3 2021

Highlights
  • Dell reportedly saw the highest growth year over year at 50 percent
  • HP comes in second position in the third quarter for notebook PC shipment
  • Asus took the fifth spot with improved shipments in Q3 2021

The worldwide notebook PC market saw an 8 percent year-over-year growth in Q3 2021, the latest data from Strategy Analytics suggests. The report days that Dell led the notebook PC year-over-year growth at 50 percent, while Lenovo had the most shipments in Q3 2021 at 15.3 million units. HP maintained its second position with 14.3 million shipments, while Dell came in third with 12.2 million shipments in the third quarter. Apple and Asus rounded off the top five in the notebook PC worldwide shipment rankings.

The latest report by Strategy Analytics suggests that Lenovo dominated the market for the fourth quarter in a row with a record in notebook PC shipments of 15.3 million shipments in Q3 2021. This represented 5 percent growth from 14.5 million reportedly shipped the year prior. The firm says that HP comes in second position in the third quarter for notebook PCs, as shipments reached 14.3 million in Q3 2021. This represents a 5 percent decline year-over-year; since the pandemic began. Strategy Analytics said that this was the first quarter where shipments declined year-over-year for the company.

Dell, as mentioned, reportedly saw the highest the highest growth year over year at 50 percent. Its shipments grew 12.2 million units in Q3 2021 and gained 5.1 percentage points of market share over the last year's quarter to reach 18.2 percent, the report says. Apple's notebook PC business is said to have set an all-time record quarter in company history with shipments of more than 6.5 million MacBook units in the September quarter, a 10 percent growth from Q3 2020.

Strategy Analytics reports that Asus took the fifth sport with improved shipments across commercial and consumer users in Q3 2021. Asus shipments grew to 5.1 million units at a 10 percent growth rate year-on-year. The report says that a total of 66.8 million worldwide notebook shipments were recorded in Q3 2021. The report goes on to note that while this quarter saw gains, uncertainty clouds the next several quarters as supply constraints increasingly catch up to top vendors.

Eric Smith, Director, Connected Computing added, “Chromebook shipment year-over-year growth was down to single digits after many quarters of strong sales. The education demand slowed down in the US as most schools reopened for in-person learning and other spending took priority over computer purchases. A few vendors already had orders cancelled or delayed until new budget becomes available for computing devices again.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, HP, Dell, MacBook, Asus, Strategy Analytics
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Ether Scales $4,600 to Record High, Bitcoin Trails
Lenovo Launches 4 New Yoga-Series Laptops With Windows 11 Alongside Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6, Tianjiao Pad Tablets

Related Stories

Lenovo Leads Notebook PC Shipments in Q3, Dell Sees 50 Percent Annual Growth: Strategy Analytics
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  3. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  4. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  5. Poco M4 Pro 5G First Images Leaked, May Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Disable Facebook Logins From November 5
  7. WhatsApp Says It Banned a Total of 2.209 Million Accounts in India in September
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Moto G51 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Plans to Become Magnet for Crypto Activities, Government Mulls Regulating Crypto Space
  2. Lenovo Launches 4 New Yoga-Series Laptops With Windows 11 Alongside Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6, Tianjiao Pad Tablets
  3. Lenovo Leads Notebook PC Shipments in Q3, Dell Sees 50 Percent Annual Growth: Strategy Analytics
  4. Ether Scales $4,600 to Record High, Bitcoin Trails
  5. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Shares Company's Metaverse Vision, Shows How It Will Work
  6. HP Omen 27c Curved Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate, HDR400 Support Launched
  7. Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard Will Now Let You Copy, Paste Across Android, Windows: How to Enable
  8. Boston Dynamics' AI-Equipped Robot Dog Deployed at US National Grid Sites to Help Inspect, Maintain Equipment
  9. TikTok-Parent ByteDance Founder Zhang Yiming Said to Step Down as Chairman, Leaves Board
  10. Siam Commercial Bank Acquires Majority Stake in Thailand's Bitkub Cryptocurrency Exchange
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com