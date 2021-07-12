Lenovo shipped the most laptops globally in the second quarter of this year according to the latest report by International Data Corporation (IDC). The Hong Kong-based tech giant shipped just over 20 million PC units which include desktops, notebooks, and workstations. HP was second in line followed by Dell, Apple, and Acer. The overall PC market grew by 13.2 compared to the second quarter of last year despite global component shortages. Smaller vendors have also helped drive the overall growth.

As per the latest data by IDC, the global PC market grew by 13.2 percent in the second quarter of this year, compared to the second quarter of 2020. In Q2 2021, 83.6 million units of desktops, notebooks, and workstations were shipped globally. Lenovo was on top of the ladder with over 20 million units shipped capturing 23.9 percent of the market share. In the same quarter of last year, HP was in the lead with its 18 million units and 24.5 percent market share.

This year, HP secured the second position with its 18.5 million units shipped and a 22.2 percent market share. Dell shipped 13.9 million units capturing 16.7 percent market share retaining its position compared to last year. Apple shipped less than half the number of PCs than Dell at 6.1 million and captured 7.4 percent market share, which is slightly lower than its Q2 2020 market share of 7.6 percent. Acer followed close with its 6.08 million units shipped and 7.3 percent market share.

Other brands accounted for 18.7 million units shipped and 22.5 percent of the market share. Research Manager for IDC's Mobile and Consumer Device Trackers, Jitesh Ubrani, said, “The PC market's hot streak continued to drive heavy investments from the supply side including the entry of new vendors as well as additional spend from underdogs. And while the top 5 continue to drive volume, the smaller vendors have helped drive growth by offering unique features or niche designs.”

Compared to the previous two quarters, the growth has comparatively tapered off falling from 25.8 percent in Q4 2020 and 55.9 percent in Q1 2021 to 13 percent in Q2 2021. Senior Research Analyst with IDC's Devices and Displays Group, Neha Mahajan said that this decline could be due to consumer demand slowing down after nearly a year of aggressive PC buying. However, the demand for commercial segment still seems promising.