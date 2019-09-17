Technology News
Lenovo Launches ThinkPad Laptops, ThinkCentre PCs for Enterprises in India

The lineup includes the ThinkPad T490, ThinkPad X390, ThinkPad P1, and ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano.

By | Updated: 17 September 2019 15:52 IST
Lenovo Launches ThinkPad Laptops, ThinkCentre PCs for Enterprises in India

Lenovo, the world's top personal computer maker, on Tuesday launched the new generation of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled ThinkPad and ThinkCentre PCs for enterprises in India.

The newly launched smarter enterprise PC portfolio includes ThinkPad T490, ThinkPad X390, ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano, ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano IoT, ThinkPad P43s, ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 mobile workstations.

Lenovo also showcased the ThinkVision 43.3-inch P44w ultra-wide dual-display monitor and ThinkSmart Hub 500, a smarter conferencing solution.

"At Lenovo, we understand that today's workforce is seeking devices that offer intuitive, secure features and a faster, higher performance to improve their workday. ThinkPad is here to help them accomplish their most important goals," said Rahul Agarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India.

"ThinkPad features industry-leading security with ThinkShield and AI-powered PrivacyGuard made for business customers on the go," Agarwal said.

Under solutions, Lenovo announced ThinkShield 2.0, a 360-degree security platform intended to secure devices through the entire product life cycle, right from the manufacturing and supply chain, ensuring that devices entering the enterprise segment are not infected or compromised before they are even turned on.

ThinkPad PrivacyGuard for the new range of ThinkPad laptops is a software feature which protects the end users screen from prying eyes.

Designed to deliver powerful performance in an ultra-portable size, the ThinkCentre M90n is the most compact commercial desktop series in the world, Lenovo said.

The ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano brings space-saving convenience and manageability to any vertical user because it can fit virtually anywhere -- behind the monitor, under a table, or on a bookshelf, offering a clutter-free shared-desk work environment.

Lenovo said the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano IoT has a broader thermal range and is designed for higher vibration and thermal environments like manufacturing.

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 offers 8th generation Intel Core i7 processors, Nvidia graphics, and rich audio and display features, targeting multitasking professionals. The laptop is just 17.9mm thin and weighs starting 1.46kg. For a great audio experience, Lenovo ThinkPad T490 features Dolby Audio Premium, featuring two up-firing speakers and dual far-field microphones for improved conferencing audio.

Lenovo ThinkPad P43s is amongst the smallest and lightest portable workstations that supports 100 percent Adobe colour gamut and Dolby Vision HDR technology.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 features with Intel Xeon processors and supports 4GB Nvidia Quadro P1000 discrete graphics to support Client AI.

The ThinkSmart Hub 500 is an all-in-one purpose built device that simplifies meetings by making meetings start with a single click without the usual connection and sharing hassles, Lenovo said.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo ThinkPad T490, Lenovo ThinkPad X390, Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano, ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano IoT, ThinkPad P43s, ThinkPad P1 Gen 2
Lenovo Launches ThinkPad Laptops, ThinkCentre PCs for Enterprises in India
