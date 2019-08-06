Technology News
loading

Lenovo, Intel Announce Multi-Year Collaboration on HPC and AI

Lenovo will optimise Intel's full portfolio of HPC and AI hardware and software solutions.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 17:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo, Intel Announce Multi-Year Collaboration on HPC and AI

17 of the world's top 25 research universities rely on Lenovo infrastructure

Highlights
  • Lenovo is leading global system provider of "TOP500" supercomputers
  • About 173 of world's TOP500 fastest supercomputers run on Lenovo servers
  • The tie-up focuses on systems and solutions and ecosystem enablement

Intel and Lenovo on Monday announced a multi-year collaboration to accelerate convergence of high-performance computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to solve world's most challenging problems.

Lenovo, the leading global system provider of "TOP500" supercomputers, would optimise Intel's full portfolio of HPC and AI hardware and software solutions to serve as the foundation for its market strategy.

"Our goal is to further accelerate innovation into the 'Exascale' era, aggressively waterfalling these solutions to scientists and businesses of all sizes to speed discovery and outcomes," Kirk Skaugen, executive vice president of Lenovo and president of Lenovo Data Center Group, said in a statement.

Lenovo's Neptune liquid cooling, in combination with the second-generation Intel Xeon Scalable platform, is already helping customers unlock new data insights.

Nearly 173 of the world's "TOP500" fastest supercomputers, spanning 19 markets, run on Lenovo servers.

Additionally, 17 of the world's top 25 research universities rely on Lenovo infrastructure.

"Intel is laser-focused on helping our customers spur innovation and discovery through the convergence of AI with HPC," said Navin Shenoy, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group.

The collaboration plans to focus on three areas: systems and solutions, software optimisation for HPC and AI convergence and ecosystem enablement.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, Lenovo
NASA's Mars 2020 Rover Undergoes 'Eye' Test
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India Launch Said to Be on August 20
Honor Smartphones
Lenovo, Intel Announce Multi-Year Collaboration on HPC and AI
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  2. Samsung 55-Inch The Frame TV, Smart 7-in-1 TV Range Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 8 Teased by Xiaomi to Be a Powerful Phone: Report
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale BlockBuster Deals Previewed, App Registrations Begin
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 With Interactive Bezel Control Launched
  6. MyJio App Now Lets You Store Photos, Videos in Jio Cloud
  7. Huami Amazfit Verge Lite With 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  9. Xiaomi Launches New Mi Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display
  10. Redmi Note 7 Series Astro White Colour Variant Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India Launch Said to Be on August 20
  2. Lenovo, Intel Announce Multi-Year Collaboration on HPC and AI
  3. 'QualPwn' Critical Security Flaws Affecting Android Phones With Qualcomm Processors Discovered, Patched
  4. NASA's Mars 2020 Rover Undergoes 'Eye' Test
  5. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Said to Receive Certification in Indonesia, Launch Appears Imminent
  6. Samsung 55-Inch The Frame TV, Smart 7-in-1 TV Range Launched in India
  7. Apple, Goldman Sachs Start Issuing Apple Cards to Consumers
  8. Vivo S1 India Launch Set for Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications, Everything Else You Need to Know
  9. Google Trips Travel Planner App Shuts Down, Some Features Live on in Google Search, Maps
  10. 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i With Dual USB Ports Launched in India at Rs. 1,499
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.