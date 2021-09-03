Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro was launched in India on Friday as the newest model in the IdeaPad series. The new Lenovo laptop is claimed to be optimised for streaming and carries up to 2.2K IPS display. Lenovo has also provided features including Dolby Atmos audio technology, zero touch login, and dual array microphones. The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro comes with 11th-generation Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors to let users pick an option as per their preferences and requirements.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro price in India, availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 77,990. The laptop will be available for purchase in Storm Grey colour through Lenovo.com, e-commerce portals, and offline stores in the country.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro runs on Windows 10 and is upgradeable to Windows 11. The laptop comes in 14-inch 2.2K and 16-inch WQXGA IPS anti-glare display versions where the former is available in 11th-generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 as well as AMD Ryzen 7 choices, while the latter has AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 options. Both display options come with a 16:10 aspect ratio, four-side narrow bezels, and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. Further, the 16-inch model has up to 350 nits of peak brightness, whereas the 14-inch option has 300 nits peak brightness.

Lenovo has provided up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD M.2 PCIe storage. Further, the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro has Intel Iris Xe, integrated AMD Radeon, and Nvidia GeForce graphics support.

Connectivity options on the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1, alongside other traditional ports and connectors. The laptop also carries stereo speakers, paired with Dolby Atmos.

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro features a 720p webcam that comes along with a Time-of-Flight (ToF) and IR sensor to enable facial recognition via Windows Hello. Lenovo has also included its proprietary zero touch login feature that is claimed to let users get started with the laptop by simply flip opening its lid.

For input support, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro has a full-sized keyboard along with an enlarged touchpad and function arrow keys. There are also dual array microphones that work along with Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana.

The 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro packs a 56.5Whr battery, while its 16-inch counterpart has a 75Whr battery. The 14-inch model measures 312.2x221x17.99mm and weighs 1.38 kilograms. In contrast, the 16-inch option measures 356x251x18.4mm and weighs 1.9 kilograms.