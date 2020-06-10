Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, and Yoga Slim 7i have been launched in India as the latest laptops by the Chinese tech giant. The new IdeaPad models come with Intel and AMD Ryzen processors, hybrid SSD and HDD storage options, Dolby Audio, and an optional fingerprint reader. Specifically for gamers, Lenovo has brought the IdeaPad Gaming 3 that features a proprietary gaming keyboard and has up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics. The company at a virtual briefing also announced its plans to launch the IdeaPad Flex 5 convertible as well as Legion 5i and Legion 7i in the coming future.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, Yoga Slim 7i price in India

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 price in India starts at Rs. 26,990 and goes up to Rs. 40,990. The laptop comes in Abyss Blue and Platinum Grey colour options and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Lenovo online store, and all Lenovo Exclusive stores beginning tomorrow i.e. June 11. In contrast, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 carries a starting price of Rs. 61,990, while the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 starts at Rs. 73,990, and the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i comes with an initial price tag of Rs. 82,990. The IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, and Yoga Slim 7i will hit stores next month.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 specifications, features

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes in 14- and 15-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display options along with 10th-generation Intel or AMD Ryzen processors, paired with hybrid storage with SSD and HDD options. The notebook has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and two USB 3.1 ports. Further, it has a webcam along with a privacy shutter. Users will also get a power button with the option fingerprint reader.

Lenovo has provided Dolby Audio support on the IdeaPad Slim 3. Besides, the laptop weighs 1.6 kilograms and packs a battery that is claimed to deliver 8.5 hours of usage on a single charge.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 specifications, features

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 also comes in 14- and 15-inch models — just like the IdeaPad Slim 3. The notebook has up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 and AMD Ryzen 7 options, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics. There is also Dolby Audio support along with user-facing speakers. The company has also provided a fingerprint reader on the power button and an aluminium chassis with 90 percent active area. Further, you'll get a privacy shutter on the built-in webcam and a USB Type-C port.

Lenovo has brought the IdeaPad Slim 5 in Platinum Grey, Graphite Grey, and Light Teal colour options.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 specifications, features

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is designed as a new gaming notebook by the company with a 15.6-inch full-HD display that has 83 percent of active area. The laptop comes with up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 and AMD Ryzen processor options and has up to Nvidia GTX 1660Ti graphics. It also includes a Rapid Charge technology. Additionally, there is the IdeaPad Gaming Keyboard with a 1.5mm of key travel.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i specifications, features

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i features a 14-inch display that has up to 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support. The notebook has up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 and AMD Ryzen 7 processor options. Further, it comes in an aluminium chassis and includes Dolby Atmos speaker system. The laptop has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. On the security front, there is an infrared (IR) camera with a Smart Assist feature.

Lenovo has provided Cortana support on the Yoga Slim 7i. Besides, the notebook is claimed to deliver up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge.