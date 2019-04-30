Lenovo Ideapad S540 With Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics Goes Official

Lenovo updated its Ideapad S540 laptop at CES 2019, and now it has discreetly made official a new GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card option to the mix. At CES, the laptop was introduced with an optional Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card. Nvidia recently unveiled the most affordable member of its Turing family of GPUs, and it has now been integrated into the Lenovo Ideapad S540 as well. The new GeForce GTX 1650 is aimed at entry-level gamers who still want to play modern games at full-HD. Performance is claimed to be up to twice as good as that of the four-year-old GeForce GTX 950 and up to 70 percent better than that of the currently popular GeForce GTX 1050.

The Lenovo UK site has already listed the Lenovo S540 with newly unveiled Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card fitted inside. This variant features a 15.6-inch full-HD display, up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB PCIe SSD for storage. This variant is said to offer dual-action fans, an integrated graphics option from Intel as well, and claims to offer up to 12 hours of battery life. Lenovo lists that the new laptop variant will weigh starting at 1.8kg.

Unfortunately, the price of the new Ideapad S540 with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card is not listed, and neither is its availability. This new variant is presumed to be affordably priced. According to Nvidia, the GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card is codenamed TU117 and features 896 execution units called CUDA cores, has a base clock speed of 1485MHz with a boost speed of 1665MHz. All GeForce GTX 1650 graphics cards feature 4GB of GDDR5 video memory on a 128-bit bus, with a total memory bandwidth of 128GBps. Notably, this graphics card does not require external power and can run off the 75W that the PCIe bus provides.

Lenovo recently also updated its IdeaPad L340 Gaming laptop, is Legion Y740, and Legion Y540 laptops to integrate Nvidia's new GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and Intel's 9th Gen CPUs.