Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Upgraded With Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU in India

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS anti-glare display with 120Hz refresh rate.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 August 2021 15:06 IST
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i comes in a single black colour

Highlights
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i is priced at Rs. 89,990
  • The gaming laptop is backed by a 45Whr battery
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i has two 2W stereo speakers

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop has been refreshed in India and it comes with the latest Intel 11th Gen H-series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU. The gaming laptop comes with a high refresh rate display with slim bezels on the side and thick bezels on the top and bottom. It also offers the latest connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4. The laptop also has a backlit keyboard and slim form factor. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i price in India, availability

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i starts at Rs. 89,990 in India and will go on sale starting August 24, as per a press release. It will be available to purchase via Amazon and Lenovo website at first, with Flipkart and other offline channels following soon. As of now, there is only one configuration available for Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i specifications, features

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS anti-glare display with 120Hz refresh rate, 250 nits of peak brightness, 45 percent NTSC coverage, and DC dimming. Under the hood, it is powered by an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0x4 NVMe SSD storage. It also sports an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM and 90W maximum Total Graphics Power (TGP).

Audio is handled by two 2W stereo speakers with Nahimic Audio. They use a High Definition (HD) Audio chip with Realtek ALC3287 codec. The laptop has a 720p webcam with a shutter and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Thunderbolt 4, and more. There is a 45Whr battery on Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i with support for Rapid Charge Pro, that can provide 50 percent battery power in just 30 minutes of charging. The keyboard is backlit with white lighting and there is a dedicated number pad as well. In terms of dimensions, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i measures 359.6x251.9x24.2mm and weighs 2.25kg.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050
Weight 2.25 kg
Vineet Washington
