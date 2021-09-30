Lenovo on Thursday launched two new Chromebooks in its IdeaPad series in India — the IdeaPad 3i and IdeaPad Flex 3i. The former comes with 11.6-inch and a 14-inch display options, while the latter sports an 11.6-inch display. The IdeaPad Flex 3i has a 360-degree convertible design so it can be used as a laptop or a tablet. Both Chromebooks run Chrome OS, while the IdeaPad Flex 3i gets Google Voice Assistant support. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i and IdeaPad Flex 3i have been designed to be used primarily by students.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebooks price in India, availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11.6-inch Chromebook is priced at Rs. 22,990 while the IdeaPad 3i 14-inch Chromebook is priced at Rs. 25,990. On the other hand, the IdeaPad Flex 3i 11.6-inch ChromeBook is priced at Rs. 30,990. The Lenovo Chromebooks will be available to purchase through Flipkart.

Lenovo mentions that the Chromebooks will be available on Flipkart through 'early access' on October 2 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale. The Chromebooks will be available through open sale from October 3 and customers can pre-order their laptops from September 30.

The IdeaPad 3i Chromebook's 11-inch variant will be available in an Onyx Black colour option, while the 14-inch variant will be offered in a Platinum Grey colour option. The IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook will come in an Arctic Grey colour option.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11-6-inch, Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14-inch Chromebooks specifications

Both variants of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i feature similar specifications barring their display configurations. The 11.6-inch variant gets an 11.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) anti-glare TN display with 250 nits maximum brightness. On the other hand, the 14-inch variant gets a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) anti-glare TN display with 220 nits maximum brightness.

The common specifications for the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebooks include Chrome OS, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor with integrated Intel UHD 600 Graphics paired with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. Both Chromebooks feature two 2W stereo speakers and the Google Security Chip H1. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2x2), Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and an SD card reader.

Both Chromebooks pack a 42Whr battery that is said to last up to 10 hours. The 11.6-inch variant measures 286.7x205.5x18.05mm and weighs 1.12 kilograms. The 14-inch variant measures 328.9x234.35x18.8mm and weighs 1.4 kilograms.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i 11.6-inch Chromebook specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook also runs Chrome OS. It sports an 11.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixel) anti-glare IPS touch display with 250 nits peak brightness and Glossy 50 percent NTSC. Under the hood, it is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with integrated Intel UHD graphics paired with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage.

The Chromebook features two 2W stereo speakers and the Google Security Chip H1. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2x2), Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 port, two USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a microSD card reader. The IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook also supports Google Assistant.

The IdeaPad Flex 3i packs a 42Whr battery that is said to have a battery life of up to 10 hours. It measures 285.5x205.2x18.45mm and weighs as little as 1.25 kilograms.

