Lenovo has announced its new portfolio of consumer devices ahead of IFA 2019. The company's latest consumer lineup includes PCs, Chromebook laptops, tablets, monitors, and more. Lenovo's event at IFA 2019 is titled 'Tech Life', and will showcase all these new products before they hit markets worldwide. The company is focussing on its next lineup of consumer technology products towards 'improving the quality of life and wellbeing' by offering a smarter lineup of devices that users need for their everyday usage.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340

The thin-and-light IdeaPad S340 comes with the new 10th generation Intel Core CPUs, with up to 16GB of RAM. The laptops include Nvidia's GeForce MX250 graphics cards. The IdeaPad S340 also supports Dolby Audio and comes with a battery life that can last up to 8 hours on a full charge.

Lenovo IdeaPad S540

The new IdeaPad S540 offers a QHD display and comes with support for Microsoft Cortana and Amazon Alexa. As for the CPUs, you can pick between 10th generation Intel Core CPUs or AMD Ryzen 7 processors. The new laptop uses Windows Hello and a motion-sensing IR camera for hands-free log-in using biometrics. The 13-inch IdeaPad S540 will be available from October this year with prices starting at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 64,000).

Lenovo IdeaCentre A540

The Lenovo IdeaCentre A540 is an all-in-one Windows 10-based desktop that is inspired by a Cypress tree. It will be available in two sizes, 24-inch and 27-inch. The base can wirelessly charge your mobile devices, even while the machine is turned off. The all-in-one comes with pull-out IR cameras with TrueBlock Privacy Shutter to add another layer of security.

IdeaCentre A540 comes with 9th generation Intel Core CPUs and AMD Radeon RX560 graphics card. The 27-inch variant is available with a QHD display and comes with JBL by Harman speakers with Dolby Audio support. The 24-inch variant also comes with AMD Ryzen CPU options.

The all-in-one will be available from September with prices starting at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for the 24-inch variant. The 27-inch variant will be available with prices starting at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 80,000).

Lenovo Chromebook C340

Lenovo's new Chromebook C340 is a slim 2-in-1 laptop that runs on Chrome OS. The Chromebook laptop comes with 11-inch and 15-inch display options, which include a flexible touchscreen-enabled display. The 15-inch variant comes with storage options up to 128GB. The new Chromebook models are powered by Intel Core i3 CPUs and include an optional backlit keyboard. The laptop is available from this month itself with prices starting at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,000).

Lenovo Chromebook S340

Lenovo has also announced its new Chromebook S340 laptop ahead of IFA 2019. The new Chromebook laptop comes with a battery life of up to 10 hours on a full charge. It comes with a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with touchscreen support and narrow bezels. Lenovo hasn't specified exact processor configurations other than simply saying it'll be available with 'optional' Intel CPUs. The Chromebook laptop will be available with prices starting at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 36,000).

Lenovo Monitors

Apart from consumer PCs and laptops, Lenovo has also announced two new desktop monitors. The new Lenovo L28u comes with a 28-inch 4K display with ultra-thin bezels. The monitor supports AMD's Radeon FreeSync technology and includes certification from TUV Rheinland for eye comfort.

For gamers, Lenovo has announced a new gaming monitor, the Lenovo G34w. The monitor comes with a massive 34-inch panoramic WQHD display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The monitor is designed for users who prefer to play games or watch movies on their machines.