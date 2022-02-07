Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 Gaming PC Unveiled, to Be Powered by 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs: Report

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 Gaming PC Unveiled, to Be Powered by 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs: Report

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 gaming PC is said to be available sometime soon.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 February 2022 13:00 IST
Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 Gaming PC Unveiled, to Be Powered by 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs: Report

Photo Credit: ITHome

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 gets four connectivity ports at the front

Highlights
  • Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 said to support DDR4 RAM
  • It is said to get M.2 SSD, two 3.5-inch mechanical hard drives
  • Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 to get either AMD or Nvidia GPUs

Lenovo has reportedly launched an updated version of its gaming PC - Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7. The new gaming PC is said to be powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 'Alder Lake' processors. For graphics processors, users have the choice of selecting from between a few AMD and Nvidia GPUs. The report also mentions that Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 supports DDR4 RAM as well as an M.2 SSD. Alongside the SSD, users can also install two 3.5-inch mechanical hard drives.

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 availability

ITHome (in Chinese) reported that Lenovo recently updated its gaming PC, dubbed Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7. However, the report did not mention the price at which it will retail. The gaming PC is said to be available to purchase sometime soon but its destined markets are not yet defined.

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 specifications, features

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 is reportedly powered by either 12th Gen Alder Lake Intel Core i5-12400 or Intel Core i7-12700 processors. The report also mentions that the gaming PC could get the F-variants of the aforementioned processors. As for the bundled GPUs, users are said to have an option to select from AMD Radeon RX 6400, AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti.

Furthermore, the report mentions that Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 supports DDR4 RAM but doesn't specify the capacity. For storage, the gaming PC is said to get an M.2 SSD along with two 3.5-inch mechanical hard drives. The report also shared some images of the Lenovo gaming PC and they show that the PC may get a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port.

One of the images shows the side profile of Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 but it is hard to judge the remaining connectivity options on the gaming PC. It is said to measure 170x304x376mm and have a volume of 17 litres.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7, Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 Availability, Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 Specifications, Intel Alder Lake, Intel, IdeaCentre
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Elon Musk's SpaceX Working to Restore Tonga's Internet: Fiji Official

Related Stories

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 Gaming PC Unveiled, to Be Powered by 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  2. The Great Indian Murder Review: Possibly the Worst Thing Hotstar Has Made
  3. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Unboxing Video Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo T1 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of February 9 Launch
  5. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  6. Google Chrome Is Getting a New Logo After Eight Years
  7. Infinix Zero 5G Launch in India Set for February 14, Flipkart Reveals
  8. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Visualise Periscope Camera Module
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India Tonight: All You Need to Know
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Stole Funds Through Cyberattacks on Crypto Exchanges to Fund Weapons Programme: UN Report
  2. Viacom 18 Ropes in GuardianLink to Launch 'Fully Faltoo' NFT Marketplace on February 14
  3. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch; Price Teased
  4. CoinSwitch Adds 'Recurring Buy Plan' for Crypto Assets: All You Need to Know
  5. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo Nex 5 Official-Looking Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, February Launch Expected
  7. Apple App Store Changes Being Studied by Dutch Antitrust Watchdog to Check Compliance With Order
  8. Trump's Truth Social App, Self-Proclaimed Foe of Big Tech, Needs Apple and Google to Survive
  9. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity, 2GB High-Speed Data
  10. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Surface, Tip Familiar Design, Periscope Camera Module
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.