Lenovo has reportedly launched an updated version of its gaming PC - Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7. The new gaming PC is said to be powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 'Alder Lake' processors. For graphics processors, users have the choice of selecting from between a few AMD and Nvidia GPUs. The report also mentions that Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 supports DDR4 RAM as well as an M.2 SSD. Alongside the SSD, users can also install two 3.5-inch mechanical hard drives.

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 availability

ITHome (in Chinese) reported that Lenovo recently updated its gaming PC, dubbed Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7. However, the report did not mention the price at which it will retail. The gaming PC is said to be available to purchase sometime soon but its destined markets are not yet defined.

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 specifications, features

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 is reportedly powered by either 12th Gen Alder Lake Intel Core i5-12400 or Intel Core i7-12700 processors. The report also mentions that the gaming PC could get the F-variants of the aforementioned processors. As for the bundled GPUs, users are said to have an option to select from AMD Radeon RX 6400, AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti.

Furthermore, the report mentions that Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 supports DDR4 RAM but doesn't specify the capacity. For storage, the gaming PC is said to get an M.2 SSD along with two 3.5-inch mechanical hard drives. The report also shared some images of the Lenovo gaming PC and they show that the PC may get a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port.

One of the images shows the side profile of Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 but it is hard to judge the remaining connectivity options on the gaming PC. It is said to measure 170x304x376mm and have a volume of 17 litres.