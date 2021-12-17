Technology News
Lenovo Leads as India PC Shipments Surge 34 Percent to a Record 5.3 Million Units in Q3 2021: Canalys

Lenovo commanded a market share of 27 percent, with an annual growth of 31 percent.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 17 December 2021 11:33 IST
Lenovo Leads as India PC Shipments Surge 34 Percent to a Record 5.3 Million Units in Q3 2021: Canalys

Lenovo pipped HP to secure top place in the overall PC market

Highlights
  • HP secured the second position with a market share of 24 percent
  • Tablets shipments grew by 41 percent in Q3 2021
  • Dell, Acer, and Asus filled up the remaining top 5 spots

India PC sales witnessed a solid 34 percent increase in shipments for the July-September period (Q3) in 2021, as per a report by market research firm Canalys. Lenovo enjoyed the lion's share of domestic PC shipment, while HP secured the second spot followed by Dell, Acer, and Asus in the top five positions. Total shipments of desktops and notebooks including workstations in India touched a record 5.3 million units in the mentioned period. Canalys said that the growth was aided by overall optimism and accelerated economic recovery in India, especially among SMBs and larger enterprises.

As per the latest report by Canalys, PC shipments in India touched a record 5.3 million units in the third quarter of 2021 despite supply chain challenges. These include 0.6 million desktops, 3.5 million notebooks, and 1.2 million tablets. Notebook shipments grew by a record 31 percent year-on-year, while shipment of tablets increased by 41 percent year-on-year. The shipment of desktops surged by 29 percent year-on-year during Q3 2021. The surge in demand for PCs is attributed to the coronavirus-induced pandemic which encouraged hybrid learning models. In tablet shipments, Lenovo, Samsung, Apple, Acer, and Huawei secured the top five positions according to the Canalys report.

As mentioned, Lenovo pipped HP to secure first place in the overall PC market (including tablets) for the first time since Q4 2020. It posted annual growth of 31 percent and grabbed 27 percent of the market share. The company shipped around 600,000 tablets in Q3 2021.

HP, which came second on the list shipped around 1 million notebooks in Q3 2021. The US-based vendor made an annual growth of 31 percent and received 24 percent of the market share in the said period.

The Canalys report notes that Dell came in third with annual growth of 44 percent, mainly driven by notebooks, which grew 50 percent year on year. It got a 13.7 percent market share as well. Dell's stronghold in the commercial segment continued with its 32 percent growth in this segment.

Another major player in the market, Acer came to fourth place as its shipments surged by 96 percent year on year. As per the report, Acer's notebook shipments have nearly doubled year on year to 229,000 and the company received a market share of 7.5 percent.

Asus registered a 41 percent annual growth and gained 7.1 percent markets share. The company shipped 363,000 notebooks.

Canalys Research Analyst Ashweej Aithal notes that the seasonal rise in consumer demand has boosted shipments in consumer channels, a ramp up in enterprise and SMB procurement has ensured strong growth in all segments.

“Tablet and notebook demand is expected to remain high, as government and education tenders remain solid. At an individual level, however, demand will remain unsatiated. To ensure that every child whose education has been disrupted due to the pandemic gains access to a computer is an ambitious goal but one that must be fulfilled. If not, we risk the future of our workforce”, Aithal said.




Further reading: Indian PC Shipments, Lenovo, Dell, Apple, Asus, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Cisco, IBM, More Major Tech Companies Struggle to Plug Hole in Logging Software Vulnerability
Lenovo Leads as India PC Shipments Surge 34 Percent to a Record 5.3 Million Units in Q3 2021: Canalys
