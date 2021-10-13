Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo Leads as Global PC Shipments Grew 5 Percent in Q3 2021 Amid Deteriorating Supply, Logistics: Canalys

Lenovo Leads as Global PC Shipments Grew 5 Percent in Q3 2021 Amid Deteriorating Supply, Logistics: Canalys

Global PC shipments touched 84.1 million units in the third quarter of 2021.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 October 2021 14:13 IST
Lenovo Leads as Global PC Shipments Grew 5 Percent in Q3 2021 Amid Deteriorating Supply, Logistics: Canalys

Lenovo secured lion's share of the worldwide PC market

Highlights
  • HP secured the second position, but underwent a 5.7 percent drop
  • Japan's PC shipments fell by close to 30 percent
  • Dell marked highest annual growth by shipping 15.18 million units

Global PC sales witnessed a 5 percent increase in shipments for the July-September period (Q3) in 2021, as per a report by market research firm Canalys. Lenovo enjoyed the lion's share of the worldwide PC shipment, while HP secured the second spot followed by Dell, Apple, and Acer in the top five positions. Total shipments of desktops and notebooks, including workstations, touched 84.1 million units in the mentioned period. Canalys said that the current supply chain disruptions are intercepting PC makers from meeting the steady demand for notebooks, desktops, and workstations. The PC sector has witnessed a 9 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since the onset of the pandemic and the deficit in the supply of PCs is expected to last well into 2022. Canalys observe that manufacturers will be unable to meet the demand expected to spike again during the holidays this year. Latin America (LATAM), Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), as well as Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions marked strong annual growth in PC shipments.

The report by Canalys said that the worldwide PC shipments touched 84.1 million units in the third quarter of 2021 despite a disruption to the global supply chain and logistics network due to COVID-19. The Notebooks and mobile workstation shipments grew 3 percent year-on-year to hit 67.4 million units, while shipments of desktops and desktop workstations rose 12 percent to 16.6 million units. The surge in demand for PCs is attributed to the coronavirus-induced pandemic that encouraged remote working. Lenovo was the largest contributor to PC shipments in the third quarter of 2021 with 19.77 million shipments with an annual growth of 2.5 percent. Lenovo's market share in the mentioned period is 23.5 percent. HP shipped 17.597 million products and recorded a 20.9 percent market share despite a 5.7 percent annual decline compared to last year's figures due to the decline in Chromebook shipments to the US.

Dell clocked an impressive performance by shipping 15.18 million units and posting the highest growth at 26.7 percent with a market share of 18.1 percent. Apple and Acer registered an annual growth of 14.4 percent and 5.7 percent respectively. Apple got a 9.3 percent market share with 7,824 unit shipments, while Acer received a 7.2 percent market share with the shipment of 6,076 units.

Canalys Research Director Rushabh Doshi indicated that the new opportunities including the latest hybrid work culture that can give a rise to the industry. “Hybrid work models will be an important part of the new normal post-COVID-19 and will require PC vendors to enhance product portfolios and go-to-market strategies, as faster processors, better cameras and anytime-anywhere connectivity take centre-stage. SMBs and Enterprises are also likely to focus on ease of procurement, security, and device management as they move to sustain these new policies for the long term. Adding to this, PC demand is expected to be robust from SMBs as various industries race to make up for lost time, and consumer spending shifts onto categories that were otherwise restricted during the lockdown, mainly tourism and travel”, said Doshi.

Regions like LATAM, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) and EMEA — which are recovering better from COVID-19 — recorded strong annual growth in shipments of 17 percent, 16 percent, and 13 percent respectively. North America (the US and Canada) witnessed a 9 percent year-on-year decline, while in Japan PC shipments dropped close to 30 percent.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Global PC Shipments, Lenovo, HP, Apple, Canalys
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT Neo 2 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Lenovo Leads as Global PC Shipments Grew 5 Percent in Q3 2021 Amid Deteriorating Supply, Logistics: Canalys
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  2. Apple 'Unleashed' October Event Announced: MacBook Pros, AirPods Expected
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Continues: Best Tech Deals Today
  4. Realme GT Neo 2 Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Amazon to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Indefinitely
  6. Amazfit Launches Three New Smartwatches: All the Details
  7. Shiba Inu Isn't the Only Dogecoin Competitor: Check Out More Wothy Ones
  8. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  9. Squid Game Brings in 111 Million Viewers, Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Series
  10. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick to Debut in India on October 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Leads as Global PC Shipments Grew 5 Percent in Q3 2021 Amid Deteriorating Supply, Logistics: Canalys
  2. Realme GT Neo 2 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazfit Powerbuds Pro With Adaptive ANC, Exercise Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in China
  4. Bitcoin Rally Stops as Value Falls Below $57,000, Ether Leads Altcoin Struggle
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 Confirmed for October 20, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected
  6. Squid Game Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 111 Million Viewers Tune In
  7. Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch Today: Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  8. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Asked by US Senator to Retain Documents Linked to Whistleblower Testimony
  9. Nokia G300 With 5G Connectivity, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Coinbase Announces Entry Into NFT Marketplace, Waiting List Opened
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com