Lenovo Go Adds Nearly a Dozen Accessories to Its Portfolio to Assist Multitasking

Lenovo Go's new products will become available from July 2021 to January 2022.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 June 2021 19:31 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Go's new range includes keyboards, mice, headsets, speakers, chargers, and accessories organiser

Highlights
  • Lenovo Go products' prices start from EUR 36 (roughly Rs. 3,200)
  • The speakerphone and ANC headsets are compatible with Microsoft Teams
  • Lenovo Go also has an organiser with pockets for smartphones, mouse, more

Lenovo Go has added nearly a dozen new products —  a wireless charging kit, wireless power bank, USB Type-C mouse, among others —  to its portfolio. Lenovo Go was first announced last month with a sole focus on accessories. Lenovo claims the brand was "conceived to address common productivity pain-points such as multitasking on several devices, low battery anxiety, more." The Lenovo Go Central software helps users manage and control compatible accessories such as the mouse and headsets from a single application.

The new portfolio of products for Lenovo Go was announced on June 23. Lenovo had already introduced Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse and Lenovo Go USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank that has a capacity of 20,000mAh. The sub-brand of Lenovo has added almost a dozen new products to its portfolio that majorly fall into three categories — Power, Input, and Audio. Most of these products would be available to purchase starting July 2021.

Power devices from Lenovo Go include Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Charging Kit and Lenovo Go Wireless Mobile Power Bank. The former works for many 13-inch and 14-inch notebooks that support up to 65W charging. The wireless charger operates through Power by Contact technology patented by Energysquare. It is priced at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 12,300) The Wireless Mobile Power Bank has a capacity of 10,000mAh and can charge up to 30W of devices — one via the wireless Qi and two via USB Type-C and is priced at EUR 69 (roughly Rs. 6,100).

Lenovo Go's new input devices include Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Mouse whose rechargeable battery can last up to three months. It also comes with a programmable utility button and adjustable DPI sensitivity. Lenovo has priced it at EUR 36 (roughly Rs. 3,200). Another device added to this portfolio is Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse that is designed to be highly ergonomic. It sports a UV-coated cork material and comes with six programmable buttons. It is priced at EUR 49 (roughly Rs. 4,300)

Lenovo Go Wireless Split Keyboard has an ultra-responsive tactile key feeling with better ergonomics than a standard keyboard. It is priced at EUR 89 (roughly Rs. 7,900) and also features the UV-coated cork material for the palm resting area. In addition, there is also Lenovo Go Wireless Numeric Keypad, priced at EUR 49 (roughly Rs. 4,300).

New audio products include Lenovo Go Wired speakerphone that comes with Microsoft Teams compatibility. It is priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,800). Additionally, Lenovo Go ANC In-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and allow users to switch to the ambient "talk-through" mode with a button. The headphones can be connected via USB Type-C and feature an array of inline buttons to control music playback and calls. Lenovo Go has priced the headphones at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 7,000).

There are also Lenovo Go Wired and Wireless ANC headsets. The wired headset, priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,800), connects using USB Type-C or USB Type-A. On the other hand, the wireless headset, priced at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 14,000), features dual Bluetooth connectivity and can also be connected via USB Type-C which can also simultaneously charge the headsets. Both headsets are also compatible with Microsoft Teams.

Lastly, Lenovo Go has released the Lenovo Go Tech Accessories Organiser that has dedicated sections for mouse, power bank, earbuds, and power cable along with a space for a smartphone and some pens. It is priced at EUR 45 (roughly Rs. 4,000).

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Lenovo Go, Lenovo, Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Charging Kit, Lenovo Go Wireless Mobile Power Bank, Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Mouse, Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse, Lenovo Go Wireless Split Keyboard, Lenovo Go Wireless Numeric Keypad, Lenovo Go Wired Speakerphone, Lenovo Go ANC In-Ear Headphones, Lenovo Go Wired ANC Headset, Lenovo Go Wireless ANC Headset, Lenovo Go Tech Accessories Organizer, Energysquare, Microsoft Teams
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Poco X3 GT Reportedly Spotted on Malaysian SIRIM Certification Site, Launch Expected Soon

