Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo Go PC Accessory Range Unveiled Featuring a Wireless Multi Device Mouse and USB Type C Laptop Power Bank

Lenovo Go PC Accessory Range Unveiled Featuring a Wireless Multi-Device Mouse and USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank

The Lenovo Go USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank is priced starting at $89.99 (roughly Rs. 6,600) and will be available from June 2021.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 May 2021 12:00 IST
Lenovo Go PC Accessory Range Unveiled Featuring a Wireless Multi-Device Mouse and USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank

Lenovo Go USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank has 20,000 mAh capacity

Highlights
  • Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse is priced at $59.99
  • Lenovo Go Wireless Mouse can be paired with up to 3 devices
  • Lenovo Go USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank has an integrated cable

Lenovo has announced a new range specifically for its PC accessories line predicting that the new ‘hybrid model' is the future. The company is calling it Lenovo Go and the range will include products made for better mobile productivity, while keeping a hybrid workforce ecosystem in mind. The announced accessories in the Lenovo Go range are the Lenovo Go USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank and Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse. The power bank offers a capacity of 20,000mAh.

The Lenovo Go USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank is priced starting at $89.99 (roughly Rs. 6,600) and will be available from June 2021. On the other hand, the Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse is priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,400) and will also be available sometime next month. The company also teases the arrival of audio products, with the company hinting at a new pair of headphones on the company site.

The Lenovo Go USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank has 20,000mAh capacity with a 65-watt power output. The company claims that it takes about 3 hours to fully charge the power bank and it enables you to simultaneously charge up to 3 devices via dual USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port. The dual USB Type-C capabilities can also charge up to 2 devices while recharging the power bank itself. The cable is fixed into the device itself eliminating the need to carry an extra cable.

Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse can be paired with up to 3 devices and users can switch between them easily with a push of a button. Beyond 3-device pairing, you can use a Lenovo Unified Pairing Receiver to connect other devices with one dongle. The company claims that it can be used on nearly any surface and rarely runs out of battery, thanks to its blue optical sensor on board. This mouse features an adjustable DPI sensitivity, a programmable utility button with shortcuts configured for TEAMS meetings by default. The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse offers two months of use on a single 1.5 hours of charge, thanks to support for both wired USB Type-C and wireless Qi charging. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Go, Lenovo, Lenovo Go USB Type C power bank, Lenovo Go Wireless Multi Device Mouse
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Leaked Renders Show Striking New Design; Pixel Watch Surfaces as Well

Related Stories

Lenovo Go PC Accessory Range Unveiled Featuring a Wireless Multi-Device Mouse and USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  2. Friends: The Reunion Gets Release Date, First Teaser, and a Guest List
  3. Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888 SoC Now Official
  4. Redmi Watch First Impressions: Watch Out
  5. Dell Launches Precision Laptops, Alienware m15 R6 With New Intel CPUs
  6. Redmi Note 10S First Impressions: An Improved Redmi Note 10?
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases Sanhok Map, Release Date Still a Mystery
  8. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  9. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Now Listed on Sony Center Website
  10. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter to Make Searching DMs Easier, Introduces Feature for Android
  2. Lenovo Go PC Accessory Range Unveiled Featuring a Wireless Multi-Device Mouse and USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank
  3. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Leaked Renders Show Striking New Design; Pixel Watch Surfaces as Well
  4. Enola Holmes 2 Set at Netflix With Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill Returns as Sherlock Holmes
  5. Alibaba Pushed to First Operating Loss Since Going Public Due to China Anti-Monopoly Fine
  6. Vivo Extends Product Warranty for Indian Customers in Lockdown Imposed Areas
  7. Cloudbet Casino Adds Dogecoin, Litecoin on Its Site Following Customer Survey
  8. Lenovo Largest Notebook PC Vendor in Q1 2021, Chrome OS Sees Highest YoY Adoption: Strategy Analytics
  9. Friends: The Reunion HBO Max Premiere Date Set for May 27 With Special Guests, Gets First Teaser Trailer
  10. Google Wins Cloud Deal From SpaceX for Starlink Internet Service
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com