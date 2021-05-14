Lenovo has announced a new range specifically for its PC accessories line predicting that the new ‘hybrid model' is the future. The company is calling it Lenovo Go and the range will include products made for better mobile productivity, while keeping a hybrid workforce ecosystem in mind. The announced accessories in the Lenovo Go range are the Lenovo Go USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank and Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse. The power bank offers a capacity of 20,000mAh.

The Lenovo Go USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank is priced starting at $89.99 (roughly Rs. 6,600) and will be available from June 2021. On the other hand, the Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse is priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,400) and will also be available sometime next month. The company also teases the arrival of audio products, with the company hinting at a new pair of headphones on the company site.

The Lenovo Go USB Type-C Laptop Power Bank has 20,000mAh capacity with a 65-watt power output. The company claims that it takes about 3 hours to fully charge the power bank and it enables you to simultaneously charge up to 3 devices via dual USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port. The dual USB Type-C capabilities can also charge up to 2 devices while recharging the power bank itself. The cable is fixed into the device itself eliminating the need to carry an extra cable.

Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse can be paired with up to 3 devices and users can switch between them easily with a push of a button. Beyond 3-device pairing, you can use a Lenovo Unified Pairing Receiver to connect other devices with one dongle. The company claims that it can be used on nearly any surface and rarely runs out of battery, thanks to its blue optical sensor on board. This mouse features an adjustable DPI sensitivity, a programmable utility button with shortcuts configured for TEAMS meetings by default. The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse offers two months of use on a single 1.5 hours of charge, thanks to support for both wired USB Type-C and wireless Qi charging. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.