Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

The Lenovo Flex 5G is said to be the world’s first Windows laptop with 5G connectivity.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 June 2020 10:58 IST
Lenovo Flex 5G comes with a 360 degree hinge

Highlights
  • Lenovo Flex 5G offers up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage
  • The laptop is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx processor
  • Lenovo Flex 5G has a fingerprint scanner for better security

Lenovo Flex 5G has been unveiled as the world's first Windows 10 laptop with 5G connectivity. Launched in the US, the convertible laptop will be made available in markets like UK, Switzerland, and China later in the year, but will be called Lenovo Yoga 5G in these regions. The Lenovo Flex 5G was unveiled in January as the Lenovo Yoga 5G at CES earlier this year. The new laptop is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx 5G processor and has a 360-degree hinge to enable use in varied modes. The 2-in-1 convertible runs on Windows 10 Pro and the battery is touted to last for up to 24 hours.

Lenovo Flex 5G price, availability

The Lenovo Flex 5G is priced at $1,399 (roughly Rs.1,06,500) in the US. It will be sold via Verizon exclusively, and a carrier backed plan is also offered at $58.33 per month (roughly Rs. 4,400) for 24 months. The laptop will go on sale on June 18 in the US. It will launch in other markets later this year as the Lenovo Yoga 5G. The convertible will be available through Lenovo.com in select geographies and through EE in the UK, Sunrise in Switzerland, and CMCC in China. Lenovo says details on pricing, availability and 5G data plans will be shared by each mobile network operator later this year. It also notes that global availability with more network operator partners is expected to be added through the course of the year. The Lenovo Flex 5G aka Yoga 5G has been launched in a single Iron Grey colour option. The Lenovo Flex 5G was unveiled in January as the Lenovo Yoga 5G at CES earlier this year.

Lenovo Flex 5G specifications

As mentioned, the Lenovo Flex 5G or Lenovo Yoga 5G runs on Windows 10 Pro and has a 14-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with 300 nits brightness and 16:9 aspect ratio. The company also offers a UHD option in few markets with 2160x3840 pixels. It is powered by the 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Adreno 680 GPU. Internal UFS 3.0 storage of up to 512GB is offered. The 360-degree hinge lets users rotate the device and use it as a tablet. It could also be plopped on the table in tent mode or be positioned completely flat for better creativity.

Coming to optics, there is a HD 720p web camera with ThinkShutter privacy cover. There is also an additional IR camera and it supports a fingerprint reader as well. The Lenovo Flex 5G has two front firing speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, 5G, two USB Type-C (Gen 3.1) ports, one SIM card slot, and a headphone/ mic combo.

The convertible is also equipped with a unique toggle on the side that lets you switch between Wi-Fi and Airplane mode easily. The laptop measures 320mmx215mmx14.75mm and weighs about 1.3 kgs. Lastly but importantly, the Lenovo Flex 5G has a 60Whr battery that is touted to offer up to 24 hours of local video playback.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Lenovo Flex 5G Laptop

Lenovo Flex 5G Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Snapdragon
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Professional
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Plus Graphics 645
Weight 1.30 kg
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
