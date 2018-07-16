Lenovo Data Centre Group Appoints Ashish Taneja as India Channel Head

Lenovo Data Center Group on Monday appointed Ashish Taneja as Channel Head, India, with immediate effect. Based in New Delhi, Taneja will report to Vivek Sharma, Managing Director, Lenovo DCG India.

Working closely with partners, distributors and system integrators, he will be responsible for driving the company's channel strategy and partner ecosystem growth across the country, the company said in a statement.

"Lenovo DCG is focusing on building and enabling a robust partner ecosystem to capture new and emerging market opportunities," said Sharma.

Taneja earlier worked with Dell EMC, Avaya, Microsoft India, and Acer.

"I am excited to work with the Channel team to strengthen our existing partnerships and work towards reinforcing Lenovo DCG as a partner-centric organisation" he said.