Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold has been launched for the next-generation market of personal computers. Touted as the world's first foldable PC, the new Lenovo machine is designed to deliver a laptop efficiency with smartphone portability. The ThinkPad X1 Fold sports a folding OLED display that gets folded from the middle to provide a traditional notebook-like feel. To recall, Lenovo gave a glimpse at the ThinkPad X1 Fold back in May last year. The company has, however, ultimately chosen CES 2020 to officially launch the foldable laptop that will hit stores later this year.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold price, availability details

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold price is set at $2,499 (roughly Rs. 1,79,400). The exact launch date of the foldable laptop is yet to be revealed. However, it is slated to debut sometime in the middle of 2020. Details about the global pricing and availability of the development are yet to be announced, though.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold specifications, features

Featuring the 13.3-inch pOLED display, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is designed as a device that can bridge core strengths of a phone, tablet, and a laptop. The display panel available on the latest Lenovo machine has 2048x1536 pixels of resolution that is the same as what you'll receive on a 9.7-inch iPad. However, there is a mechanical hinge that enables the foldable form factor.

Lenovo claims that it has been working on the ThinkPad X1 Fold for over four years and investigated four primary designs along with six different hinge designs to deliver a durable and reliable foldable laptop. The company partnered with LG Display for manufacturing the flexible display, while an Intel team helped ThinkPad engineers overcome various hinge-related challenges.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is touted to offer a durable and reliable experience

In portrait orientation, the ThinkPad X1 Fold can be used to take notes or draw sketches using the Active Pen. You can also fold the screen out completely flat to avail a tablet-like experience. Further, it can be bent slightly to read a book.

There is a USB Type-C port that lets you connect the laptop with a keyboard and mouse or a second display. A ThinkPad X1 Fold Stand has also been developed that will be available in the second half of this year to help you keep the device in portrait or landscape mode to get a desktop-like experience. Moreover, Lenovo has built a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard that can be attached with the foldable laptop to support long-hour typing.

Lenovo has initially provided Windows 10 on the ThinkPad X1 Fold, though it is in plans to bring Windows 10X at a later date for an enhanced foldable user experience. Windows 10X was first showcased on the Microsoft Surface Neo last year and is aimed at foldable and dual-screen devices.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is indeed a new device in the market of computing devices that has several traditional notebooks and 2-in-1 convertibles. But nonetheless, it isn't something meant for the masses and would be exclusive to a handful of consumers -- just like the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

