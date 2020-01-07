Lenovo has unveiled a range of computing devices at CES 2020. But one of the interesting offerings is the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook that looks similar to Microsoft's Surface Pro convertibles. The new Chromebook model is touted to be amongst the lightest and thinnest Chromebooks with a long battery life of up to 10 hours. Lenovo has also brought the IdeaPad Flex 5 as a new 13-inch Chromebook in a lightweight design. Additionally, the Chinese company has launched its new Legion gaming hardware, gaming-focussed monitors, new Creator-series notebooks, and the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus laptop that has an e-ink cover display. There are also new smart display called the Lenovo Smart Frame and Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook specifications, features

For Chrome OS users, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook brings a 2-in-1 form-factor that brings a tablet-like experience along with a detachable keyboard cover. The Chromebook features a 10.1-inch 1920x1200 pixels IPS display with 400 nits brightness and a built-in 13-degree hinge. It also comes with an optional USI stylus for handwriting notes and figure drawing.

Lenovo has provided the plug-and-play keyboard cover with the IdeaPad Duet Chromebook that comes with a full trackpad and chiclet-style keys.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook comes with a detachable keyboard

The Chromebook also includes eight years of auto-updates. This means it will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2028. Also, there is Microsoft Office Suite compatibility, built-in virus protection, Google Assistant support, and access to Google Play.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook specifications, features

In addition to the IdeaPad Duet Chromebook, Lenovo has unveiled the IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook that comes as a 13-inch Chromebook convertible weight at 1.35 kilograms. There is a 13-inch full-HD IPS touchscreen panel with up to 300 nits brightness. Lenovo has also provided integrated stylus support enables distinct use cases when used with a digital pen.

Under the hood, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook has up to 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor with up to 128GB PCIe SSD storage and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. The device also has front-facing dual stereo speakers and Wi-Fi 6 support. Further, there is a 720p camera, spill resistant backlit keyboard, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook price, availability details

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook will go on sale in the US starting May with an initial price of $279.99 (roughly Rs. 20,100). In contrast, the 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook will be available in the US in late June with a starting price of $359 (roughly Rs. 25,800).

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 specifications, features

Alongside the new Chromebooks, Lenovo has unveiled the Yoga Slim 7 as its new premium notebook. The latest Yoga Slim-series model comes in two size variants -- 14-inch and 15.6-inch. Both options run Windows 10 and have Lenovo's proprietary Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature that is touted to use artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise battery by up to 20 percent.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 has Lenovo Smart Assistant that brings features such as attention-sensing Glance by Mirametrix. The machine also includes a Smart Player to automatically pause audio or video playback when the user steps away and a Smart Display feature that recognises when the user is looking away from the screen to automatically mask on-screen content.

The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 can be chosen with up to AMD Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processor with Radeon graphics or with up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Plus graphics and the option to pick the latesGeForce MX graphics. There are also full-HD and 4K HDR versions along with an optional glass display.

All this is unlike the 15.6-inch variant that has up to Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics and 15-inch full-HD optional glass display. The machine comes with up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge and supports Rapid Charge fast charging technology. Further, it includes Dolby Atmos sound and Amazon Alexa support.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 price, availability details

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 price is set at $1,209.99 (roughly Rs. 86,800) for the 14-inch Intel-based variant, while the AMD-powered model starts at $849.99 (roughly Rs. 61,000). However, the 15.6-inch model with Intel processor carries a starting price tag of $1,209.99. All models will go on sale in the US from April.

Lenovo Legion Y740S specifications, features

For gamers, Lenovo has unveiled the Legion Y740S as its thinnest and lightest Windows 10 gaming notebook with up to eight hours of battery life. The notebook is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i9 processors with a clock speed of up to 5GHz.

The Lenovo Legion Y740S has a Lenovo Q-Control that lets users shift gears with a press of Fn+Q keys. There are also features such as Performance Mode, Quiet Mode, and Balance Mode to optimise the experience. The notebook includes a keyboard that is claimed to offer a 100 percent anti-ghosting, improved ergonomic key size and features a fingerprint reader built into the power button.

Lenovo has provided a 15.6-inch 4K IPS display with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, 600 nits VESA-certified experience. There is also Dolby Vision support. Further, the gaming laptop comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD and features a 180-degree hinge design along with metal finish. There is a backlit keyboard, Dolby Atmos speaker system, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

To deliver a distinct experience over the available gaming laptops, Lenovo has offered an eGPU accessory called the Legion BoostStation that is touted to deliver the highest frames per second (FPS) alongside offering a slim and lightweight on-the-go computing. The accessory has Nvidia GeForce or AMD Radeon graphics and comes with an aluminium build along with a transparent side panel.

Lenovo has also unveiled the Legion Y740 Laptop Studio Edition that is powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards and Studio Drivers to meet the requirements of enthusiast gamers who are also creators.

Lenovo Legion Y740S price, availability details

The Lenovo Legion Y740S price starts at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 78,900), while the Lenovo Legion BoostStation eGPU starts at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 17,900). Both will be available for purchase in the US starting May.

Lenovo Legion gaming monitors, peripherals

Aside from the Legion Y740S, Lenovo at this year's CES has unveiled a range of gaming monitors and various other peripherals to attract gamers. The Lenovo Legion Y25-25 gaming monitor is amongst the major new offerings that brings a 24.5-inch full-HD IPS display with up to 240Hz refresh rate and support AMD Radeon FreeSync technology. The monitor also has 400 nits of brightness and is TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certified. Further, it comes with a VESA on-wall mount.

For multiplayer gaming users, there the 31.5-inch Lenovo G32qc gaming monitor that has thin bezels, QHD (2560x1440 pixels) resolution, and 144Hz refresh rate. The company has also brought the Lenovo G27c Gaming Monitor with a 27-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display panel and AMD Radeon FreeSync technology. The monitor also has a VESA mount and connectivity options such as HDMI, DisplayPort, and audio out.

Lenovo has also unveiled the Legion K300 RGB gaming keyboard with a 24-key rollover membrane, five-zone customisable RGB illumination and lighting effects, and a curved body. The keyboard that has spill-resistant draining holes is touted to have a lifetime of 20 million keypresses. Also, it can be clubbed with the Legion M300 RGB gaming mouse that has a precision of up to 8,000 DPI along with adjustable sensor tracking, 1,000Hz polling rate, and microswitches with a lifetime of 10 million clicks for left and right buttons.

Lenovo Legion K300 gaming keyboard comes with a 24-key rollover membrane

The 25-inch Lenovo Legion Y25-25 and 32-inch Lenovo G32qc gaming monitors start at $319.99 (roughly Rs. 23,000), while the 27-inch Lenovo G27c monitor carries an initial price tag of $219.99 (roughly Rs. (15,800). The Legion Y25-25 will be available from June, whereas the Lenovo G32qc and G27c will go on sale starting March.

Lenovo has also announced its partnership with Electronic Arts (EA) and Respawn Entertainment to offer its Legion brand as the exclusive PC and monitor for the Apex Legends Global series -- the official e-sports programme for Apex Legends. Under the new tie up that will kick off on March 13, the PC maker is set to provide more than 200 Lenovo Legion desktops and monitors for all Apex Legends Global Series Majors.

Lenovo Yoga Creator 7 specifications, features

For digital content creators, Lenovo has unveiled its new range of Creator notebooks and PCs based on Windows 10. The Lenovo Yoga Creator 7 is one such model. It comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD optional glass display with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, Dolby Atmos sound, and an infrared camera as well as an integrated fingerprint reader with Windows Hello support. The notebook also has Nvidia graphics cards and Amazon Alexa integration.

The Lenovo Yoga Creator 7 has optional Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and up to 13 hours of battery life along with Rapid Charge technology. There is also a backlit keyboard with numeric keypad. Further, the notebook has a Modern Standby feature that lets content writers read their emails and notifications just after lifting their laptop's lid -- without waiting for the system to reboot. There is also a Digital Content Creators dashboard where users can bookmark their creative apps for easy access.

Lenovo IdeaPad Creator 5 specifications, features

If you don't want to go with the Yoga Creator 7, Lenovo has the IdeaPad Creator 5 as a content creators-focussed notebook with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with 100 percent AdobeRGB colour gamut. The Lenovo IdeaPad Creator 5 has up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with Nvidia graphics card and up to 16GB of DDR4. There is built-in HD webcam that comes with an integrated privacy shutter. The notebook also has 1TB of PCIe SSD storage and features such as Lenovo Q-Control and Intelligent Cooling. Moreover, it is rated to deliver up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge and supports Rapid Charge technology.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Creator 5 specifications, features

Alongside the content creators-focussed notebooks, Lenovo has brought the IdeaCentre Creator 5 as its desktop model for the creators of digital art. The desktop tower that comes in natural Dark Moss colour has up to the latest Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics cards with Studio Drivers, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and Dolby Audio speakers.

Lenovo has also launched the Qreator 27 monitor with 27-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) IPS Smart Crystal Sound display and a four-sided near-edgeless infinity screen design. The monitor comes with the Smart Crystal Sound Display that flow the sound in sync with on-screen motions while the integrated screen panel vibrates like a speaker membrane to deliver an immersive experience. It also includes a Smart Power function to optimise power consumption and includes 10-bit colour depth as well as 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Apart from the Qreator 27, there is the Lenovo Q27h monitor that also has a 27-inch IPS display panel but with a QHD (2560x1440 pixels) resolution and 350 nits brightness. It supports AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and has 75Hz refresh rate.

Both the Lenovo Qreator 27 and Q27h have a one-cable solution that uses USB Type-C interface to enable accurate distribution of power to each connected device.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Creator 5, Qreator 27, Q27h price, availability details

The Lenovo IdeaCentre Creator 5 price starts at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 79,000), while the Lenovo Qreator 27 monitor carries a starting price of $899.99 (roughly Rs. 64,700) and Q27h starts at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 25,100). The desktop tower will be available starting October, whereas the Qreator 27 monitor will go on sale from March and Q27h monitor will be available starting April.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus specifications, features

In addition to the devices for digital content creators, Lenovo has brought the ThinkBook Plus for next-generation workforce with the e-ink cover display that is 10.8-inch in size. The notebook also features a 13.3-inch full-HD primary display and has an integrated Lenovo Precision Pen.

Users can leverage the e-ink display to receive important notifications and write notes during meetings -- even when the lid is closed. There are also Harman speakers, Skype-certified microphones, and Amazon Alexa integration. The notebook is powered by 10th generation Intel Core processors and includes SSD as well as Intel Optane memory. Further, there are Skype hotkeys and Windows Hello authentication with a fingerprint reader integrated within the power button.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus can be paired with the ThinkBook Plus Sleeve that projects e-ink cover display. Similarly, there is a ThinkBook Bluetooth Silent Mouse that is claimed to include distraction-free silent buttons, adjustable DPI controls, and a blue optical sensor. The mouse also has Bluetooth 5 connectivity and supports Microsoft Swift Pair functionality of Windows 10.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus price, availability details

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus will be available starting March with an initial price of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 86,100), while the ThinkBook Plus Sleeve and ThinkBook Bluetooth Silent Mouse will be available in April at a price of $44.99 (roughly Rs. 3,230) and $39.99 (roughly Rs. 2,900), respectively.

Lenovo Ducati 5 specifications, features

Lenovo at CES 2020 has also unveiled the limited-edition Ducati 5 notebook that has a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with slim bezels and up to 300 nits brightness. There is also a USB Type-C port with transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps. Further, the notebook can have optional backlit keyboard with an integrated fingerprint reader powered by Windows Hello and HD webcam with an integrated privacy shutter.

Lenovo Ducati 5 features Ducati's branding

The Lenovo Ducati 5 is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Intel integrated graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 1TB SSD PCIe storage. The notebook has metallic chassis components along with Ducati branding at 1.58 kilograms of weight and 16.9 millimetres of thickness.

Lenovo Ducati 5 price, availability details

The Lenovo Ducati 5 price starts at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 72,200), and the notebook will be available in select markets from April.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant specifications, features

Apart from the computing devices, Lenovo at CES 2020 has unveiled the Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant. The tablet has a 10.3-inch full-HD display and comes with a hands-free Google Assistant-activated screen that works through the Ambient Mode. It also has Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and is paired with a Smart Charging Station that turns the tablet into a smart speaker with a screen (smart display).

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant has mid-field voice recognition with dual mics (including dedicated digital signal processors) and a dedicated signal chip. It also comes preloaded with Kids Mode, Posture Alert, and Bumpy Environment Alert features.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant price, availability details

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant will go on sale in the US later this year with starting price of $189 (roughly Rs. 13,600).

Lenovo Smart Frame specifications, features

Lenovo has also brought the all-new Lenovo Smart Frame that comes in a 21.5-inch screen size to let you put your favourite memories on a wall. It allows play and pause of photo slides and videos through a range of hand gestures and includes a colour tone sensor to adjust the lighting in accordance with the ambient light in the room. There is also a touch of artificial intelligence (AI) to curate your photo albums by choosing the highest-quality images from the given collection and then compose them into digital collages.

The frame comes with a snap-on mounting system that can rotate the screen 90 degrees. There are also multiple optional frame colours and materials to choose from.

Lenovo Smart Frame price, availability details

The Lenovo Smart Frame will go on sale in the US starting August with an initial price tag of $399 (roughly Rs. 28,600).

