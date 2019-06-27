Lenovo is hosting another Back to College sale on its website, offering a host of its laptops at discounted prices and bundled deals. Laptops from the Yoga, Ideapad, and Legion series are listed as part of the sale. The company will keep the sale live till August 20, and bundled deals with all the laptops include 3 years warranty, gaming gear, 1TB external HDD, and more, at discounted prices. The company says that users can get benefits worth Rs. 14,979 for just Rs. 3,497 during the sale period.

The Chinese electronics giant has listed the Lenovo Yoga 530, Yoga 730, and Yoga C930 Glass laptops. The Yoga 530 is the cheapest of the lot, and users can grab it for Rs. 47,282. Key features of the laptop include 2-in-1 convertible deign, a 14-inch full-HD display, up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7 eighth gen processor with Nvidia GeForce MX130 graphics. Its battery is touted to last up to 9 hours and is listed to weigh about 1.67kg.

The Yoga 730 is priced at Rs. 1,01,753 and the Yoga C930 Glass is priced at Rs. 1,59,990 during the sale period.

In the Ideapad series, Lenovo has listed the Ideapad 330, the Ideapad 500 series, and the Ideapad 330s laptops. The Ideapad 330 starts at Rs. 28,830 and its key features include 15-inch display, Intel Core i7 eighth generation processor, up to 16GB RAM, up to 2TB HDD, SSD + hybrid option. It weighs about 2.2kg.

The Ideapad 500 series starts from Rs. 58,574, and the Ideapad 330s series starts from Rs. 33,664 during the sale period.

Lastly, the Legion Y530 is also part of the sale, and it is listed during the sale period at a price starting from Rs. 75,568. Key features of this gaming laptop include 15.6-inch full-HD display with 144Hz refresh rate, eighth gen Intel Core i7-8750 processor, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 512GB SSD storage. It packs a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1059 graphics card, and weighs up to 2.3kg. The laptop integrates a 52.5Wh battery. Lenovo offers three-year warranty worth Rs. 8,990 for Rs. 999 on all the listed laptops, 1TB HDD worth Rs. 4,990 starting at Rs. 1,499, gaming gear worth Rs. 8,990 for only Rs. 1,999, and one-year premium care for only Rs. 999 (original price Rs. 1,990). These bundled deals are applicable on all the above mentioned laptops. To look at all the deals and offers in the Lenovo Back to College sale, head to the company website.