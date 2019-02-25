On the eve of MWC 2019, Lenovo announced a series of new laptops under its ThinkPad and IdeaPad series. The new models under the ThinkPad T series includes the T490s, T490 and T590, with prices starting at $1,279 (roughly Rs. 90,900), $999 (roughly Rs. 70,900) and $1,029 (roughly Rs. 73,000) respectively. The company also added two new X series called the X390 and X390 Yoga, which are priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 78,000) and $1,359 (roughly Rs. 96,500) respectively. All of them will be available from May 2019.

Lenovo also updated its IdeaPad series with the C340 2-in-1 laptop. The laptop will be available in both Intel and AMD options, and will arrive in March at the same starting price of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 48,200) for both variants. The company also introduced a S540 and a S340, with Intel and AMD options for each. These will arrive around March-April with prices starting at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 64,400) for the IdeaPad S540 and EUR 549 roughly Rs. 44,300) for the IdeaPad S340.

The ThinkPad T and X series feature completely new designs and share many features in common such as PrivacyGuard which is physical shutter for the webcam, a new BIOS with “self-healing” capabilities, Intel Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ on the T490s, X390, and X390 Yoga, HDR display with Dolby Vision on all the T series models and the latest Intel 8th gen CPUs. The ThinkPad X390 gets a larger 13.3-inch full-HD display in the same compact body and is powered by an Intel Core i7 vPro CPU, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Lenovo also claims the X390 has a battery life of up to 18 hours.

The Lenovo IdeaPad S540 comes in three different colours

Lenovo's new IdeaPad S540 will be available in 14-inch and 15-inch sizes, with the promise of a slim design and long battery life. Specifications include up to a 8th gen Intel Core i7 CPU with an optional Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card and an optional full-HD IPS display. There's also an AMD option, which can go up to a Ryzen 7 3700U CPU with in-built Radeon RX10 Vega graphics. This series is also said to offer up to 12 hours of battery life with RapidCharge tech, which promises 2 hours of use with a 15-minute charge. The laptop will be available in three colours, a Dolby speaker system, TrueBlock privacy shutter for the webcam.

The IdeaPad S340 will also be available in multiple colours and in a 14-inch and 15-inch variant. This ultra-slim laptop has up to a 8th gen Intel Core i7-8565U CPU with up to a GeForce MX250 GPU or the similar AMD option as the S540. The IdeaPad C340 will also come with Amazon Alexa out-of-the-box. Finally, we come to the IdeaPad C340, which is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that promises up to 8 hours of battery life with RapidCharge, Active Pen support and will also be available in 14-inch and 15-inch models.