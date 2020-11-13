Technology News
loading

Lenovo, Apple Lead PC Segment in Q3, Chromebooks Were Bestsellers: Canalys

Apple reportedly leads the pack in tablet shipments with 15.2 million units and a 47 percent year-on-year growth.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 November 2020 13:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Lenovo, Apple Lead PC Segment in Q3, Chromebooks Were Bestsellers: Canalys

Lenovo reportedly shipped the most number of tablets, notebooks, and desktops at 23.5 million in Q3 2020

Highlights
  • HP more than doubled its Chromebook shipments from last year
  • Lenovo saw a 300 percent growth in Chromebook shipments
  • Samsung tablet sales grew 80 percent YoY in Q3 2020

Chromebooks and tablets have seen stellar growth in the third quarter of 2020, whereas the desktop market saw an overall decline of 32 percent, according to a market analysis report from research firm Canalys. Its quarterly report on the PC market ecosystem reveals that Chromebooks were the best performing product in the PC landscape in Q3 as shipments grew 122 percent to a total of 9.4 million. Detachables like tablets and notebooks also grew 88 percent, and were reportedly the second-best performing products in the personal computing segment.

Canalys reports that Lenovo shipped the most number of tablets, notebooks, and desktops at 23.5 million in Q3 2020. They were closely followed by Apple with 22.1 million Mac and iPad shipments. Other big players in the top five global PC category include HP, Dell, and Samsung. The overall global PC market saw total shipments of 124.5 million with 23 percent year-on-year growth.

The report suggests that Chromebooks saw an impressive growth with HP more than doubling volumes from a year ago to hit 3.2 million units. Most of the shipments from HP were directed to the US. In the Chromebooks category, Lenovo stands second with 1.8 million units shipped. It saw a year-on-year growth of 300 percent. This is largely attributed to the COVID-19 crisis forcing students to study online and adults to work from home. Dell, Acer, and Asus are also reported to have posted strong Chromebook shipment volumes, making it to the list of top five in the global Chromebooks shipment category for the third quarter of 2020.

As mentioned, tablets also saw impressive growth with Apple leading the shipments with 15.2 million units and a growth of 47 percent. Samsung managed to come in second with over 9 million shipments and a growth of 80 percent from last year. Canalys says that Samsung has achieved such strong sales for the first time since Q4 2015. In the tablet category, Huawei comes in third with 5.1 million shipments and a growth of 38 percent. Amazon saw an annual growth of 7.9 percent, whereas Lenovo grew 58.9 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the desktop segment saw an overall market decline of 32 percent. In this category, desktop workstations saw a decline of 27 percent whereas tower and small desktops saw a decline of 33 percent year-on-year. All-in-ones saw a modest annual growth of 7 percent in Q3 2020.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Canalys, Apple, Lenovo, PC Market, Chromebooks
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Disney+ Hotstar Has Over 18.5 Million Paid Subscribers, Takes Disney+ to 73.7 Million

Related Stories

Lenovo, Apple Lead PC Segment in Q3, Chromebooks Were Bestsellers: Canalys
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Nokia 8000 4G, Nokia 6300 4G Feature Phones Launched
  3. Redmi Note 10 4G Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  4. Google Builds App That Lets Banks Remotely Lock Payment Defaulter’s Phone
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales: Best Deals Available on the Last Day
  6. Realme 7 5G Launch Set for November 19, Could Be a Rebadged Realme V5
  7. Google Photos Won’t Offer Free Unlimited Storage Starting June 1, 2021
  8. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Beats 16-Inch MacBook Pro on Geekbench
  9. iPad mini 6 Specifications Leaked, May Include A14 Bionic SoC, USB Type-C
  10. Realme 7 5G May Launch as a Rebranded Realme V5
#Latest Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Adds Home Connectivity to Send Creatures to Pokemon Sword, Shield on Nintendo Switch
  2. Lenovo, Apple Lead PC Segment in Q3, Chromebooks Were Bestsellers: Canalys
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Has Over 18.5 Million Paid Subscribers, Takes Disney+ to 73.7 Million
  4. Facebook Launches Vanish Mode on Messenger and Instagram; Latter Also Gets Reels and Shop Buttons
  5. Google’s Device Lock Controller App Allows Banks, Creditors to Remotely Lock Payment Defaulter’s Phone
  6. Facebook Hearing: Former Employee Appears Before Delhi Assembly Panel
  7. Samsung Exynos 1080 5nm Mobile Processor With 5G, Up to 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor Support Launched
  8. Ghost of Tsushima Becomes Fastest-Selling PS4 Original With 5 Million Copies Sold
  9. Facebook’s Ex-Employees Should Be Interviewed as Part of Antitrust Probe, US Senator Urges
  10. Amazon Worker Files Discrimination Lawsuit Over Pandemic Conditions After Getting Fired
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com