Lenovo laptops — a select few of them — now supports Amazon's new Show Mode that enables PCs to turn into smart display in just one command. This feature lets you use your laptops just like smart displays with simple voice commands to show you trending news stories, listen to music, or set a timer from across the room. Amazon says that this voice-first, interactive Alexa experience for PCs will be rolled out exclusively on select Lenovo Yoga, IdeaPad, and ThinkPad models running on Windows 10 software.

In a blog post, Amazon says the new Show Mode supports many Alexa features. You can ask for information on a wide range of topics like popular recipes, play games, set reminders, create to-do lists, ask Alexa to read your favourite audiobook from Audible, and more. Additionally, users can easily control compatible smart home devices through their laptops. To enable Show Mode on a compatible laptop, just say, “Alexa, open Show Mode,” or click on the Show Mode button in the Alexa app on your laptop to get started.

“With the ‘set it and forget it' Alexa experience in Show Mode, users can talk to Alexa on a large screen display without having to either be in front of their laptop at all times or reach for their phone to get things done,” the company explained in the blog post.

As mentioned, Show Mode will currently be available exclusively on select Alexa-compatible Lenovo Yoga, IdeaPad, and ThinkPad PCs with Windows 10 in India, Austria, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, UK, and the US.

Lenovo first announced Show Mode at CES 2021 wherein it had said the Yoga Slim 9i, Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, Yoga AIO 7 and the IdeaPad 5 Series will get it first. Lenovo advises users to ensure the devices are unlocked with an open lid and support far-field mics to make the experience of Show Mode seamless. Amazon says that it looks to expand compatibility and Show Mode will become available on additional PC models later this year.