Lenovo 14w Gen 2, 100w Gen 3, 300w Gen 3, 500w Gen 3 Laptops With MIL-STD-810H Certification Launched

Lenovo 500w Gen 3 comes with an Intel Pentium processor and has an 11.6-inch touch IPS display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 March 2021 17:41 IST
Lenovo 14w Gen 2 can be equipped with up to Windows 10 Pro

Highlights
  • Lenovo 14w Gen 2 has a 57Whr battery
  • Lenovo 100w Gen 3 supports quick charging
  • Lenovo 500w Gen 3 has an Intel Pentium processor

Lenovo 14w Gen 2, Lenovo 100w Gen 3, Lenovo 300w Gen 3, and Lenovo 500w Gen 3 laptop models have launched alongside four education-focussed Chromebook models. Three of the four laptops are powered by AMD processors and the Lenovo 500w Gen 3 model comes with an Intel processor. They have a claimed battery life of 10 hours and support fast charging. Lenovo 14w Gen 2, 100w Gen 3, 300w Gen 3, and 500w Gen 3 come with MIL-STD-810H certification as well.

Lenovo 14w Gen 2, Lenovo 100w Gen 3, Lenovo 300w Gen 3, Lenovo 500w Gen 3 price

Lenovo 14w Gen 2 is priced at $334 (roughly Rs. 24,300), Lenovo 100w Gen 3 costs $299 (roughly Rs. 21,800), Lenovo 300w Gen 3 is priced at $359 (roughly Rs. 26,000), and Lenovo 500w Gen 3 costs $429 (roughly Rs. 31,200). Lenovo 100w Gen 3, 300w Gen 3, and 500w Gen 3 are offered in a blue colour finish. In terms of availability, Lenovo 14w Gen 2 and Lenovo 300w Gen 3 will be available from May this year while Lenovo 100w Gen 3 and Lenovo 500w Gen 3 will be available from June this year.

This is the same pricing as the Chrome OS counterparts of these laptops.

As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Lenovo 14w Gen 2 specifications, features

Lenovo 14w Gen 2 comes with up to Windows 10 Pro. It features a 14-inch display that comes in HD resolution and full-HD resolution with options for different brightness levels and touch input. The laptop is powered by the dual-core AMD 3015e Processor with integrated graphics. Lenovo 14w Gen 2 can be equipped with up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of M.2 SSD storage. The battery capacity is 57Whr that can last up to 10 hours, as per the company. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 AX200, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, and an audio jack. It has MIL-STD-810H certification and weighs 1.45kg.

Lenovo 100w Gen 3 specifications, features

Lenovo 100w Gen 3 packs an 11.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) TN display with 250 nits peak brightness. It has the same AMD 3015e dual-core processor and comes with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 4GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 1,600MHz, and up to 128GB of storage. It has a claimed battery life of 10 hours with support for quick charging through a 65W adapter. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and an audio jack. You also get Bluetooth 5.1 and Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200. Lenovo 100w Gen 3 weighs 1.25kg and is also MIL-STD-810H certified.

Lenovo 300w Gen 3 specifications, features

Lenovo 300w Gen 3 has an 11.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) IPS touch display that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by the same AMD 3015e dual-core processor as the aforementioned models but has AMD Radeon graphics. You get 4GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of M.2 SSD storage. Like the Lenovo 100w Gen 3, the battery life is claimed be up to 10 hours with support for quick charging via a 65W adapter. There is a 720p front facing camera with an optional 5-megapixel world-facing rear camera. Lenovo 300w Gen 3 is MIL-SPEC-810H certified as well and weighs 1.3kg.

Lenovo 500w Gen 3 specifications, features

Lenovo 500w Gen 3 comes with an unnamed Intel Pentium processor and features a 11.6-inch touch display with an HD (1,366x768 pixels) IPS panel. You can get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 2,933MHz and up to 128GB of M.2 SSD storage. Along with a 720p camera on the front, there is a 5-megapixel world-facing rear camera as well. It has the same battery specifications as Lenovo 300w Gen 3 and weighs 1.3kg.

Lenovo 100w Gen 3 Laptop

Lenovo 100w Gen 3 Laptop

Display size 11.60-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
Weight 1.25 kg
Lenovo 300w Gen 3 Laptop

Lenovo 300w Gen 3 Laptop

Display size 11.60-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
Weight 1.30 kg
Lenovo 500w Gen 3 Laptop

Lenovo 500w Gen 3 Laptop

Display size 11.60-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Pentium
OS Chrome OS
Hard disk No
Weight 1.30 kg
Vineet Washington
