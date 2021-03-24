Lenovo 14e Gen 2, Lenovo 100e Gen 3, Lenovo 300e Gen 3, and Lenovo 500e Gen 3 education-focused affordable Chromebook models were launched on Tuesday. The Lenovo 14e Gen 2, Lenovo 100e, and Lenovo 300e are powered by AMD processors for Chromebooks while the Lenovo 500e is powered by an Intel Celeron processor. They all run Chrome OS and come with MIL-SPEC-810H certification. All four models are claimed to have up to 10 hours of battery life, and three of them come with quick charge support.

Lenovo 14e Gen 2, Lenovo 100e Gen 3, Lenovo 300e Gen 3, Lenovo 500e Gen 3: Price

The Lenovo 14e Gen 2 is priced at $334 (roughly Rs. 24,300), the Lenovo 100e Gen 3 costs $299 (roughly Rs. 21,800), Lenovo 300e Gen 3 costs $359 (roughly Rs. 26,000), and Lenovo 500e Gen 3 is priced at $429 (roughly Rs. 31,200). The Lenovo 100e, 300e, and 500e have a grey finish and all four models will go on sale from May. As of now, Lenovo has not shared details of their international availability.

Lenovo 14e Gen 2 specifications, features

The Lenovo 14e Gen 2, like all others, runs Chrome OS. It features a 14-inch display with options for HD resolution, full-HD resolution, 220 nits/ 250 nits/ 300 nits brightness, and touch input. It is powered by an AMD processor for Chromebooks with no details about the exact model and comes with integrated graphics. It can be equipped with up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. The battery capacity is 57Whr, which is said to last up to 10 hours. The Lenovo 14e Gen 2 comes with Wi-Fi 6 AX200, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, and an audio jack for connectivity. It weighs 1.45kg and comes with MIL-STD-810H certification.

Lenovo 100e Gen 3 specifications, features

Also powered by an unnamed AMD processor for Chromebooks, the Lenovo 100e Gen 3 comes with an 11.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) TN display with 250 nits of peak brightness. It has Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Lenovo claims the 100e Gen 3 can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge and there is support for quick charging as well. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and an audio jack. You also get Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200. The Lenovo 100e Gen 3 comes with MIL-STD-810H certification and weighs 1.25kg.

Lenovo 300e Gen 3 specifications, features

The Lenovo 300e Gen 3 comes with an 11.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) IPS touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by an AMD processor for Chromebooks and AMD Radeon graphics. You get 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. The battery life is claimed last for up to 10 hours with support for quick charging. There is a 720p front facing camera with privacy shutter and an option for a 5-megapixel world-facing camera. The Lenovo 300e Gen 3 is MIL-SPEC-810H certified and weighs 1.3kg. For connectivity, you get Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and an audio jack.

Lenovo 500e Gen 3 specifications, features

The Lenovo 500e Gen 3 features the same 11.6-inch display as the Lenovo 300e Gen 3, but is the only Chromebook out of the four to be powered by an Intel Celeron N5100 processor. It can be equipped with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM clocked at 2,933MHz and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. The battery can last for up to 10 hours as per the company and supports quick charging. Connectivity options are the same as on the Lenovo 300e Gen 3. This Chromebook is MIL-SPEC-810H certified and weighs 1.3kg. The 5-megapixel “world-facing” rear camera is included as standard here.

