LaCie has expanded its portfolio to launch a new USB Type-C portable SSD in the US market. The device comes in varied storage variants, going up to 2TB, and the price starts from $115 (roughly Rs. 8,300). The SSD's big highlight is that it is ultra-portable weighing under 100 grams, and the square-shaped device fits into a user's pocket easily. The device comes with USB Type-C compatibility, and offers 540MBps sequential read and write speeds as well. The new LaCie Portable SSD is up for pre-order with shipping listed to be coming soon.

The new LaCie portable USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C external SSD comes in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB options, and is priced at $115 (roughly Rs. 8,300), $250 (roughly Rs. 18,100), and $510 (roughly Rs. 36,900) respectively. The new SSD is listed on bhphotovideo.com, and is up for pre-order currently, with availability pegged for sometime this month itself.

The new LaCie Portable SSD is listed to weigh approximately at 99.7 grams and is 0.358-inches thin, and the company claims that it is also resistant against drops from up to 2 metres. It is compatible with Mac and Windows operating systems and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C to Type-C cable is bundled inside the box. This cable also allows compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 systems, and to ensure compatibility with legacy systems, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C to Type-A cable is also included.

The company claims that the 540MBps speeds can transfer one hour of 4K 30fps video footage in less than one minute. It also notes that the SSD at 2TB capacity can store up to 20,000 RAW photos, up to 65 hours of video, and is equivalent to over a dozen 128GB SD cards. Furthermore, LaCie bundles the ToolKit software to ensure cloud backups, and offers three-years warranty in which the company promises replacement of the SSD as well (depending upon the issue) at no extra cost. LaCie says that it also allows users the flexibility to edit content directly from the SSD, essentially serving as a scratch disc, and freeing up users' valuable workstation resource cost.