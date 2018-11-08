NDTV Gadgets360.com

LaCie USB Type-C Portable SSD With 540MBps Speeds, Up to 2TB Storage Launched

, 08 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
LaCie USB Type-C Portable SSD With 540MBps Speeds, Up to 2TB Storage Launched

LaCie USB Type-C portable SSD is up for pre-order in the US

Highlights

  • The portable SSD comes in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options
  • It offers 540MB/s sequential read and write speeds
  • It is listed for pre-order on bhphotovideo.com

LaCie has expanded its portfolio to launch a new USB Type-C portable SSD in the US market. The device comes in varied storage variants, going up to 2TB, and the price starts from $115 (roughly Rs. 8,300). The SSD's big highlight is that it is ultra-portable weighing under 100 grams, and the square-shaped device fits into a user's pocket easily. The device comes with USB Type-C compatibility, and offers 540MBps sequential read and write speeds as well. The new LaCie Portable SSD is up for pre-order with shipping listed to be coming soon.

The new LaCie portable USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C external SSD comes in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB options, and is priced at $115 (roughly Rs. 8,300), $250 (roughly Rs. 18,100), and $510 (roughly Rs. 36,900) respectively. The new SSD is listed on bhphotovideo.com, and is up for pre-order currently, with availability pegged for sometime this month itself.

The new LaCie Portable SSD is listed to weigh approximately at 99.7 grams and is 0.358-inches thin, and the company claims that it is also resistant against drops from up to 2 metres. It is compatible with Mac and Windows operating systems and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C to Type-C cable is bundled inside the box. This cable also allows compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 systems, and to ensure compatibility with legacy systems, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C to Type-A cable is also included.

The company claims that the 540MBps speeds can transfer one hour of 4K 30fps video footage in less than one minute. It also notes that the SSD at 2TB capacity can store up to 20,000 RAW photos, up to 65 hours of video, and is equivalent to over a dozen 128GB SD cards. Furthermore, LaCie bundles the ToolKit software to ensure cloud backups, and offers three-years warranty in which the company promises replacement of the SSD as well (depending upon the issue) at no extra cost. LaCie says that it also allows users the flexibility to edit content directly from the SSD, essentially serving as a scratch disc, and freeing up users' valuable workstation resource cost.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LaCie, LaCie Portable SSD
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Waymo Safety Driver Collides With Motorcyclist; Company Says Self-Driving Minivan Would Have Done Better
Facebook, Google Tools Reveal Political Ad Removal Data
Billion Capture Plus
LaCie USB Type-C Portable SSD With 540MBps Speeds, Up to 2TB Storage Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air With 8th Gen Intel Core i3, Up to 8GB RAM Launched
  2. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro Available on Open Sale in India
  4. Oppo RX17 Pro, RX17 Neo With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  5. How Apple Is Losing Its Grip on the Indian Market
  6. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
  7. Samsung Details Foldable Smartphone Form Factor With a Prototype
  8. AMD Zen 2 Architecture Unveiled, 7nm Epyc Server CPUs Announced for 2019
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Review
  10. MIUI 10 Update to Roll Out to 21 More Smartphones in Second Wave: Xiaomi
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.