  LaCie Mobile Drive With Up to 5TB Capacity, Seagate's New FireCuda SSD, and More Unveiled at CES 2019

LaCie Mobile Drive With Up to 5TB Capacity, Seagate's New FireCuda SSD, and More Unveiled at CES 2019

, 07 January 2019
Photo Credit: LaCie

Highlights

  • LaCie Mobile Drive and Mobile SSD come in diamond-cut metal bodies
  • Mobile SSD boasts read speeds of up to 540Mbps
  • Mobile Drive has a 5TB storage variant

Seagate-owned LaCie has a new range of portable drives that were unveiled at this year's CES, looking to deliver on style as well as added functionality. The LaCie Mobile Drive (shown above) has a chiselled 'diamond cut' metal design that frankly looks pretty good. There's a boost in storage capacity as well, as this portable drive comes in storage capacities of up to 5TB. LaCie also showed off its brand new Mobile SSD that boasts read speeds of up to 540Mbps.

LaCie had earlier launched a similarly specced Mobile SSD, as we had reported a couple of months back, but this CES it comes in a new design with the same diamond-cut design (as seen below) as the Mobile Drive. As we mentioned earlier, the Mobile SSD dishes out speeds of up to 540Mbps, and also offers capacities of up to 2TB. These kind of speeds will help creative users significantly when using the drive as a scratch disk for heavy editing.

Lacie mobile SSD lacie mobile ssd

Photo Credit: LaCie

 

The cost for both LaCie drives has not been revealed so far, but we can safely assume it will not come cheap.

Parent company Seagate's other reveals include the FireCuda 510 M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD that the company claims can delivers 'the ultimate gaming experience'. Its 4K video processing and high IOPS allows gamers to run multiple simultaneous video streams and programmes, which is crucial for gameplay recording and streaming.

Then there's the BarraCuda 510 M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD features next-level speed for accelerating applications, with an ultra-small form factor for ultra-thin laptops, mini-PCs, and desktops.

Seagate's Backup Plus Ultra Touch, which is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, offers features including automatic backup with multi-device folder sync and data protection with hardware encryption. Backup Plus Slim, offered in 1TB and 2TB capacities, and Backup Plus Portable (4TB and 5TB capacities) are both outfitted with aluminium finishes available in black, blue, and silver and offer automatic backup.

No prices have been announced for the FireCuda as of now, though we know it will be available in March this year. The Backup Plus Ultra Touch will launch in late January, priced at $70 (approx Rs. 4,900) for 1TB and $90 (approx Rs. 6,300) for 2TB. The Backup Plus Slim will cost $60 (approx Rs. 4,200) for 1TB and $80 (approx Rs. 5,600) for the 2TB version. Backup Plus Portable will available for $110 (approx Rs. 7,700) for 4TB and $130 (approx Rs. 9100) for the 5TB variant. Both Slim and Portable are set to launch in February this year.

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

CES, CES 2019
LaCie Mobile Drive With Up to 5TB Capacity, Seagate's New FireCuda SSD, and More Unveiled at CES 2019
