Konica Minolta Expands Printer Lineup in India With AccurioPress C3080 Launch

 
, 11 June 2018
Expanding its production printer portfolio in India, Japan-based imaging and networking technology company Konica Minolta on Monday launched its new printer line-up named AccurioPress C3080 at the Print Expo 2018 here.

The mid-production digital printer series will come with support for auto-duplex banner printing up to 762-mm, print speeds of 81 pages per minute (ppm) and 45ppm in monochrome and colour for A4 and A3 print jobs, respectively, with a maximum sheet capacity of 15,390 A4 sheets and full range of in-line finishing options.

"Along with IQ-501 Intelligent 'Quality Optimiser' that provides automated quality controls, including registration, front-to-back alignment, image gradation and density, the new product also comes with a new colour dual scanner capable of operating at up to 240 images per minute (ipm) and a double-feed detection kit to avoid scanning two sheets at once," the company said in a statement.

The "air suction feeding mechanism" is aimed at reducing paper jam by adding another paper tray in addition to three paper feeder (PF)-707 trays.

The inclusion of a relay unit (RU-518) would also eliminate paper curl, the company claimed.

"Its multifunctional design and large capacity unit are well-suited for banner printing jobs such as book covers, three-fold menus, catalogues and sales promotion tools," the company added.

