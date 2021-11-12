JioBook powered by MediaTek MT8788 SoC has been reportedly appeared on Geekbench. The listing is said to have the laptop running 2GB RAM and Android 11. Previously, the laptop was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with three different model numbers suggesting multiple variants. Specifications of the device tipped earlier suggest that the laptop from Reliance Jio may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with a Snapdragon X12 4G modem.

As per a listing spotted by MySmartPrice, JioBook has made a debut on Geekbench with the model number NB1112MM. The laptop is said to be powered by a MediaTek MT8788 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. Its scores are reportedly 1,178 points in single-core and 4,246 points in multi-core tests. The listing suggests that the device runs on Android 11, though an earlier leak said the JioBook laptop will run a custom JioOS on top of Android.

The model NB1112MM of the JioBook is one of the model numbers that appeared along with NB1118QMW, and NB1148QMW in the BIS listing earlier this year. This suggests that Reliance Jio may be looking at launching the laptop in three different variants.

JioBook specifications (leaked)

As far as specifications of the JioBook are concerned, XDADevelopers had tipped earlier that the Jio laptop will feature an HD (1,366x768 pixels) display and will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC along with a Snapdragon X12 4G modem under the hood. The processor is said to be coupled with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC onboard storage. Connectivity options on the laptop will reportedly include a mini HDMI connector, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

JioBook is said to come with apps such as JioStore, JioMeet, and JioPages pre-installed along with Microsoft apps such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and Office.

