Technology News
loading

JioBook Laptop India Launch Could Be Soon, Tips Alleged BIS Listing

JioBook has been spotted with three model numbers.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 13 September 2021 13:09 IST
JioBook Laptop India Launch Could Be Soon, Tips Alleged BIS Listing

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

JioBook is expected to come with an HD (1,366x768 pixels) display

Highlights
  • JioBook's launch date is not confirmed yet
  • It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • JioBook could come with pre-installed Jio apps

JioBook laptop India launch can be expected to take place soon as it has now been allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Three variants of the upcoming laptop by Jio are said to be listed on the certification site. Apart from the internal model designations, not much else has been revealed about the notebook. However, previous reports suggest that the JioBook may come with 4G LTE connectivity, a Snapdragon processor, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The launch date of the JioBook is not known as of now.

The rumoured JioBook was spotted on the BIS certification website by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). The Jio laptop apparently carries three internal model designations — NB1118QMW, NB1148QMW, and NB1112MM. It suggests the Reliance Jio laptop could come in three different variants.

JioBook specifications (expected)

A previous leak suggests that the upcoming Jio laptop could feature an HD (1,366x768 pixels) display. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with a Snapdragon X12 4G modem. It is also tipped to feature 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC onboard storage. Connectivity options are said to include a mini HDMI connector, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It could reportedly come with a three-axis accelerometer and a Qualcomm audio chip.

Jio is also said to have apps such as JioStore, JioMeet, and JioPages pre-installed on the JioBook. Furthermore, it is reported to also come with Microsoft apps such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and Office pre-installed on the laptop.

Details regarding the price and the availability of the JioBook are still a mystery at this point. However, the laptop can be expected to be a budget offering. The JioBook was earlier said to launch during the 2021 edition of Jio's Annual General Meeting (AGM), but that was not the case.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, JioBook, JioBook Specifications, BIS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Voice Message Transcription Feature for iOS Users

Related Stories

JioBook Laptop India Launch Could Be Soon, Tips Alleged BIS Listing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Bring End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups in the Coming Weeks
  2. NASA Shares Update On its Search For Extraterrestrial Life
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition Launched
  5. Apple Says Motorcycle Vibrations May Be Bad iPhone Cameras
  6. How to Set Google Search to Dark Mode
  7. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  8. OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in October, Renders Leaked
  9. How to Turn on Speed Limit Warning on Google Maps
  10. iPhone 13 Storage to Start at 128GB; Pro Models to Get 1TB: Ming-Chi Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Voice Message Transcription Feature for iOS Users
  2. iPhone 13 Series Storage to Start With 128GB, Pro Models to Get 1TB Option: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Shang-Chi Box Office Crosses $250 Million Worldwide, Holding Better Than Black Widow
  4. Instagram Testing New Feature to Allow Users Mark People as 'Favourites'
  5. iPhone Cameras Can Get Degraded by Motorcycle Vibrations, Apple Warns
  6. Inspiration4: SpaceX’s All-Civilian Crew Mission Launch Scheduled for September 15
  7. Apple vs Epic: Fortnite Maker Appeals Ruling in Lawsuit Alleging App Store Monopoly
  8. Realme 8s 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time Today: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  9. Micromax in Note 1 Pro India Launch Tipped for End of September
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 Shipments to Begin Late-September, Apple Watch Series 8 May Include Body Temperature Measurement: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com