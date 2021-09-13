JioBook laptop India launch can be expected to take place soon as it has now been allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Three variants of the upcoming laptop by Jio are said to be listed on the certification site. Apart from the internal model designations, not much else has been revealed about the notebook. However, previous reports suggest that the JioBook may come with 4G LTE connectivity, a Snapdragon processor, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The launch date of the JioBook is not known as of now.

The rumoured JioBook was spotted on the BIS certification website by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). The Jio laptop apparently carries three internal model designations — NB1118QMW, NB1148QMW, and NB1112MM. It suggests the Reliance Jio laptop could come in three different variants.

JioBook specifications (expected)

A previous leak suggests that the upcoming Jio laptop could feature an HD (1,366x768 pixels) display. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with a Snapdragon X12 4G modem. It is also tipped to feature 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC onboard storage. Connectivity options are said to include a mini HDMI connector, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It could reportedly come with a three-axis accelerometer and a Qualcomm audio chip.

Jio is also said to have apps such as JioStore, JioMeet, and JioPages pre-installed on the JioBook. Furthermore, it is reported to also come with Microsoft apps such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and Office pre-installed on the laptop.

Details regarding the price and the availability of the JioBook are still a mystery at this point. However, the laptop can be expected to be a budget offering. The JioBook was earlier said to launch during the 2021 edition of Jio's Annual General Meeting (AGM), but that was not the case.