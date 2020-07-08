Technology News
loading

Intel Details Thunderbolt 4, Aims to Expand Model of Universal Cable Connectivity

The new interface by Intel is compliant with the specifications of USB 4, DisplayPort, and PCI Express (PCIe).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 July 2020 18:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Intel Details Thunderbolt 4, Aims to Expand Model of Universal Cable Connectivity

Intel has designed Thunderbolt 4 as the successor to Thunderbolt 3

Highlights
  • Thunderbolt 4 delivers the same data transfer speeds of Thunderbolt 3
  • However, it comes with increased minimum performance requirements
  • Thunderbolt 4 will bring docks with up to four Thunderbolt ports

Intel today detailed Thunderbolt 4, the next generation of its cable connectivity solution, which is fully compatible with its predecessor Thunderbolt 3 and uses USB Type-C connector. The new interface was unveiled at CES 2020 in Las Vegas back in January, though the chipmaker didn't provide its specific details at the time of making its original announcement. Intel's Tiger Lake mobile PC processors will be the first to integrate Thunderbolt 4 technology. However, the Santa Clara, California-headquartered company has also announced the Thunderbolt 4 controller 8000 series to bring the new experience to various Thunderbolt 3 PCs and accessories that are already available in the market.

With Thunderbolt 4, Intel is aiming to expand its aim of offering a universal cable connectivity solution that it initially designed with Thunderbolt 3 hardware interface that was introduced in late 2015. The new interface can be used for data transfer as well as power delivery over a single connection. It is also compliant with the specifications of USB 4, DisplayPort, and PCI Express (PCIe).

Thunderbolt 4 delivers 40Gbps data transfer speeds, which is in line with what you get on the Thunderbolt 3 interface. The underlying protocol specification of the new interface is also identical with USB 4. However, Intel has provided upgrades including two 4K display connectivity, PCIe support at 32Gbps, and ability for docks to provide up to four ports. The new interface also requires Intel VT-d based direct memory access (DMA) protection to help prevent physical DMA attacks on computers. Further, it makes it mandatory for PC manufacturers to enable charging support on at least one Thunderbolt 4 port on the system that requires less than 100 watts to charge.

A computer featuring Thunderbolt 4 support can also be woken up from sleep by using the keyboard or mouse connected with a compatible dock. There is also support for docks with up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports. Earlier, hardware companies were able to offer a maximum of two Thunderbolt ports. You'll also start seeing Thunderbolt cables with up to two metres of length.

Intel aims that the first computers and accessories with Thunderbolt 4 ports will debut later this year, including laptops based on the company's programme codenamed “Project Athena.” Nevertheless, Lenovo has already confirmed that it will be one of the early adopters of the new interface. This suggests that the Chinese company would bring its new laptops based on Intel's next-generation mobile PC processors codenamed Tiger Lake.

Meanwhile, Intel has announced the Thunderbolt 4 controller 8000 series that will include JHL8540 and JHL8340 host controllers for PC makers and JHL8440 device controller for accessory manufacturers. The new controllers will be available commercially later this year.

intel 8000 series thunderbolt 4 controller Intel 8000 Series Thunderbolt 4 Controller

Intel has announced Thunderbolt 4 controller 8000 series alongside detailing the new interface

 

Thunderbolt interfaces are so far mainly found in premium computing devices and peripherals. Apple, Belkin, and Dell are amongst the key companies supporting the proprietary technology. However, Intel claims that Thunderbolt docks are already growing at a rate of 20 percent a year, and the Thunderbolt dock mix is expected to grow from nearly 25 to 40 percent over next few years.

Overall, Thunderbolt 4 isn't a major upgrade over Thunderbolt 3, the interface that was launched over four years back. It, however, does include elementary changes including increased minimum performance requirements and expanded capabilities to deliver an enhanced experience.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Thunderbolt 4, Intel Thunderbolt 4 controller 8000 series, Intel Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt, Intel
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Alphabet's Loon Commercially Launches Balloon-Based Internet Service, Starts With Kenya
AirPods 3 Likely to Adopt AirPods Pro's System-in-Package Technology: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

Intel Details Thunderbolt 4, Aims to Expand Model of Universal Cable Connectivity
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Samsung Launches 7 New Smart TVs in India, Starting Rs. 20,900
  3. Instagram Taps TikTok Stars for Reels Testing in India After China App Ban
  4. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  5. Moto G 5G Plus With Snapdragon 765 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Poco M2 Pro Review
  7. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  8. BSNL Brings Rs. 94, Rs. 95 Prepaid Plans With 100 Voice Calling Minutes
  9. A Gujarat Man Built an Automated Paani-Puri Machine Out of Scrap
  10. Motorola One Fusion+ Price in India Hiked in Less Than a Month of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Expands Independent Repair Shop Program to Europe, Canada
  2. Microsoft Instructs Game Developers to Make All Xbox Title Upgrades Free-of-Cost: Report
  3. TikTok's Ad Launch Faces Challenges From US Ban Threat, Hoaxes
  4. E-Commerce Firms in India Said to Begin Work on 'Country of Origin' Labels on Products
  5. Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM Model Gets a Promotional Pricing in India, Now Available at Rs. 24,999
  6. Intel Details Thunderbolt 4, Aims to Expand Model of Universal Cable Connectivity
  7. Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Specifications, Performance Tipped on AnTuTu Ahead of July Launch
  8. Mmhmm Aims to Reshape Your Video Calls With Virtual Backgrounds, Slides, a Lot More
  9. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Start Receiving New OxygenOS Update in India
  10. Samsung HW-Q950T, HW-Q900T Soundbar Models With Dolby Atmos Support Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com