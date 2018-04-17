Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Intel to Allow Antivirus Software to Use Its Integrated GPUs to Accelerate Malware Scanning

Intel to Allow Antivirus Software to Use Its Integrated GPUs to Accelerate Malware Scanning

 
, 17 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Intel to Allow Antivirus Software to Use Its Integrated GPUs to Accelerate Malware Scanning

Highlights

  • Accelerated Memory Scanning will be available in Windows Defender
  • Advanced Platform Telemetry is available on Cisco's Tetration platform
  • Intel Security Essentials offers critical hardware security capabilities

Intel has announced the development of new virus scanning techniques that will allow for better threat detection on Windows PCs and cloud services. These capabilities are called Accelerated Memory Scanning and Intel Advanced Platform Telemetry. Intel has also launched Security Essentials, which includes numerous critical root-of-trust hardware security capabilities, for Intel Core, Intel Xeon, and Intel Atom processors.

Accelerated Memory Scanning
According to Intel, current virus scanning methods can detect memory-based malware but end up using crucial CPU performance. With its new technology, the chipmaker aims to offload this work to its CPUs' integrated graphics hardware. According to Intel's internal tests, CPU utilisation can drop from 20 percent to just 2 percent. Intel has partnered with Microsoft to incorporate Accelerated Memory Scanning into Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection, its security framework for business and enterprise customers.

Intel Advanced Platform Telemetry
Intel's second development is said to combine platform telemetry with machine learning algorithms for better detection of advanced threats, helping cut down on false positives and increasing overall performance. Intel has tied up with Cisco to integrate this technology with the Cisco Tetration platform, which offers data security and cloud protection.

"I am excited about the progress we are making, together with these key partners, to pioneer innovations across silicon and software to help protect customers from emerging threats," says Rick Echevarria, Vice President, Software, Intel Corporation.

The company has also announced the introduction of Intel Security Essentials, which it is describing as a consistent set of critical security technologies across its CPU lines, designed directly into the hardware. These include existing features such as trusted execution, accelerated encryption, and secure booting, now brought under one umbrella. Talking about Intel Security Essentials, Echevarria said, "This standard set of capabilities will accelerate trusted computing as customers build solutions rooted in hardware-based protections. Further, these capabilities, directly integrated into Intel silicon, are designed to improve the security posture of computing, lower the cost of deploying security solutions and minimize the impact of security on performance."

Intel was recently caught up in a massive hardware vulnerability scandal wherein two CPU design flaws known as Meltdown and Spectre were discovered to have affected millions of the company's computer chips already in use around the world. The tech giant has promised to eliminate these flaws beginning with its upcoming Intel Xeon Scalable processors, which are set to be shipped in the second half of 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PCs, Laptops, Intel, Malware, Security, Antivirus
Microsoft Introduces Azure Sphere to Secure IoT Devices
Why Uber May Not Be Up for Grab-Style Merger in Brazil
Best AC deals
Intel to Allow Antivirus Software to Use Its Integrated GPUs to Accelerate Malware Scanning
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Moto E4 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Jio Home TV Service Will Offer HD Channels at Rs. 400 Per Month: Report
  2. Moto G5S Gets a Price Cut in India as Moto G6 Launch Nears
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X) Launch Date Confirmed, Specifications Teased
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro to Debut in India via Flipkart on April 23
  5. Mi A1 No Longer on Sale in India, But Xiaomi Says It Will Return 'Soon'
  6. New Plastic-Eating Enzyme the Pollution Cure We've All Been Waiting For?
  7. Sony Expands Audio Lineup in India With New Speakers and Headphones
  8. OnePlus 6 Hinted to Be Water-Resistant, Camera Samples Revealed
  9. OnePlus 5T Gets iPhone X-Like Gesture Support With OxygenOS 5.1.0
  10. WhatsApp Will Finally Let You Request Money From Others
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.