Technology News
loading

Intel to Sell NAND Flash Memory Business to SK Hynix for $9 Billion

SK Hynix is already the world number two maker of DRAM chips, used in computers and servers, and the second-largest chipmaker overall.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 20 October 2020 10:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Intel to Sell NAND Flash Memory Business to SK Hynix for $9 Billion

The combination will see SK Hynix leapfrog Japan's Kioxia and Western Digital of the United States

Highlights
  • SK Hynix ranked fourth by global NAND sales in second quarter this year
  • The NAND and DRAM markets are both dominated by Samsung Electronics
  • The Intel acquisition would strengthen the NAND operations of SK Hynix

The world's second-largest chipmaker, South Korea's SK Hynix, on Tuesday announced a $9 billion (roughly Rs. 66,000 crores) deal to buy Intel's flash memory chip operation as it seeks to bolster its position against rival behemoth Samsung Electronics.

SK Hynix is already the world number two maker of DRAM chips, used in computers and servers, and the second-largest chipmaker overall.

But it has lagged in the market for flash memory, or NAND chips, which are used in everyday devices such as smartphones and USB storage drives, as well as industrial and medical equipment.

In a regulatory filing, SK Hynix said it will acquire Intel's "entire NAND business division excluding the Optane division" for KRW 10.3 trillion (roughly Rs. 66,300 crores), with Intel's factory in Dalian, China, included in the deal.

SK Hynix ranked fourth by global NAND sales in the second quarter this year, according to market researcher Trendforce. Intel was sixth.

Their combination will see SK Hynix leapfrog Japan's Kioxia and Western Digital of the United States into second place with a market share of more than 23 percent, the Trendforce numbers showed.

The NAND and DRAM markets are both dominated by Samsung Electronics, and global chip demand has boosted profits for the two South Korean firms in recent years.

The pair compete to supply chips to American giants such as Apple, Dell and HP, as well as Chinese companies.

The Intel acquisition would strengthen the NAND operations of SK Hynix, which have "not been as strong as its other businesses", said Ahn Ki-hyun, vice-president of the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association.

"With the deal, the company has firmly cemented its second-largest position in the global semiconductor industry," he added.

"In the long run, the deal paves a way for it to become more competitive against Samsung."

Shares down

The founding company of SK Hynix was originally part of the Hyundai group, one of the family-controlled conglomerates known as chaebol that dominate business in the world's 12th-largest economy.

In 2012, a multi-billion-dollar merger saw it become part of the SK Group, the third-largest of the chaebols, headed by Chey Tae-won, who is currently married to the daughter of late South Korean president Roh Tae-woo.

SK Hynix has grown to become a major company in its own right and is the second most valuable company listed on Seoul's KOSPI stock market with a market capitalisation of KRW 62 trillion (roughly Rs. 3,99,220 crores), behind only Samsung Electronics.

But SK Hynix shares were down more than two percent on the announcement in morning trade.

Its CEO Seok-Hee Lee said in a statement that the Intel acquisition will enable the firm to "proactively respond to various needs from customers and optimise our business structure", and make its NAND flash market position "comparable with what we achieved in DRAM".

The statement cited Intel CEO Bob Swan saying the deal allows the US firm to focus on "differentiated technology where we can play a bigger role in the success of our customers".

The acquisition will be paid for in cash, funded through existing reserves and borrowing, SK Hynix said.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, SK Hynix, flash memory, DRAM chips, NAND chips, Samsung
Verizon Signs Up Microsoft, Nokia to Help Clients Build Private 5G Networks

Related Stories

Intel to Sell NAND Flash Memory Business to SK Hynix for $9 Billion
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax Plans to Launch 'In' Series Phones in India Before Diwali
  2. Amazon Sells More iPhones on Opening Day Than Previous Year’s Sale
  3. Redmi Considering ‘Mini’ Smartphone Launch, Like iPhone 12 Mini
  4. Apple Reveals iPhone 12, 12 Pro Screen Repair Cost
  5. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Staggering Sales in First 12 Hours of Flipkart Sale, Company Says
  6. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  7. OnePlus 8T Tips and Tricks: Best New Features in OxygenOS 11
  8. iPhone 12, Pro Pre-Orders Close to iPhone 11 Lineup Performance: Report
  9. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  10. Vivo V20 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel to Sell NAND Flash Memory Business to SK Hynix for $9 Billion
  2. Verizon Signs Up Microsoft, Nokia to Help Clients Build Private 5G Networks
  3. Facebook Unveils Machine Learning Translator for 100 Languages
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival: More iPhones Sold in One Day Than Entire Last Year’s Sale
  5. Micromax Plans a Comeback in India With 'In' Phones, Before Diwali
  6. Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 With 32 Variants Launched Starting at $25
  7. Redmi Considering to Launch Small Screen Smartphone Like iPhone 12 Mini; General Manager Lu Weibing Warns of Battery Compromise
  8. iPhone 12, 12 Pro Pre-Orders Close to Entire iPhone 11 Lineup Performance: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy A51 Start Receiving One UI 2.5 Update: Reports
  10. Nokia Selected by NASA to Build 4G LTE Mobile Network on the Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com