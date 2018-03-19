Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Intel Says Chips Addressing Meltdown and Spectre Set for Release This Year

 
, 19 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Intel Says Chips Addressing Meltdown and Spectre Set for Release This Year

Intel Corp. said Thursday new computer chips designed to address vulnerabilities disclosed earlier this year would be shipped in the second half of 2018.

Chief executive Brian Krzanich said the new chips would guard against hardware flaws dubbed Meltdown and Spectre which could leave millions of computing device vulnerable to hackers.

Krzanich said the next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, for cloud data centres, and well 8th generation Intel Core processors for consumer devices would be ready to ship in the second half of 2018.

"As we bring these new products to market, ensuring that they deliver the performance improvements people expect from us is critical," Krzanich said in a statement. "Our goal is to offer not only the best performance, but also the best secure performance."

The disclosure of Meltdown and Spectre roiled the computing world, prompting a series of lawsuits and a congressional inquiry about Intel's handling of the matter.

While Intel issued patches for most devices, security experts said the flaws were more difficult to deal with because they involved hardware rather than software.

Krzanich also said Intel has released software updates for all of its products launched in the past five years that require protection against the flaws.

"With these updates now available, I encourage everyone to make sure they are always keeping their systems up-to-date," he said.

Separately this week, security researchers said Tuesday they discovered flaws in chips made by Advanced Micro Devices, an Intel rival, that could allow hackers to take over computers and networks.

Israeli-based security firm CTS Labs published its research showing "multiple critical security vulnerabilities and exploitable manufacturer backdoors" in AMD chips.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD, Intel, Intel Chip Flaw, Laptops, Meltdown, Microsoft, PC, Spectre
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Jio, Airtel Offers Compared
Sunil Nayyar Becomes First Indian MD of Sony India
Hot Deals
Intel Says Chips Addressing Meltdown and Spectre Set for Release This Year
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 5 First Impressions
  2. 3D-Printed Home for Developing World Can Be Built for Under Rs. 2.6 Lakhs
  3. Jio Giving Buyback, Cashback Offers on Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB
  4. Xiaomi Mi Exchange Offer Now Online: How the Offer Works
  5. Jio, Airtel Offers on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Compared
  6. Vivo V9 Listed on Company Site Ahead of March 23 Launch
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro Launched in China as Redmi Note 5, With Some Upgrades
  8. WhatsApp for Android Enhances Your Group Chat Experience
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Launched, Galaxy S9 Goes on Sale, and More News This Week
  10. Zuckerberg Under Fire From US, UK Lawmakers Over Data Protection
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.