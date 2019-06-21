Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Intel to Cut 9th Gen, 8th Gen Core CPU Prices by Up to 15 Percent as AMD Launches New Competitors: Report

Intel to Cut 9th Gen, 8th Gen Core CPU Prices by Up to 15 Percent as AMD Launches New Competitors: Report

Intel has promised that its 14nm CPU supply shortages will soon be over.

By | Updated: 21 June 2019 17:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Intel to Cut 9th Gen, 8th Gen Core CPU Prices by Up to 15 Percent as AMD Launches New Competitors: Report
Highlights
  • It isn't clear which models might be discounted and by how much
  • Intel CPU prices have risen over the past year due to supply shortages
  • AMD's upcoming 12-core and 16-core Ryzen 9 CPUs are priced competitively

Intel is preparing to cut the prices of its 9th Gen and 8th Gen CPUs by as much as 15 percent, according to a report by Taiwanese PC industry tracker Digitimes. The publication reports that Intel's ongoing 14nm CPU production woes and subsequent price spikes and shortages of its CPUs in the market have given AMD plenty of room to grow. Intel is said to be hoping to stem its sole competitor's progress by cutting prices. The move would come just as AMD is preparing to launch its Ryzen 3000 desktop CPU series on July 7. 

Digitimes says it discovered that Intel has already informed PC and motherboard manufacturers of these impending price cuts, but has not clarified how many sources have confirmed this or which CPU models are receiving price cuts. It is also unclear when the purported price cuts might take effect, and whether this would affect only the bulk prices for OEMs or also the market prices for boxed retail units.

Intel CPU retail prices have risen sharply over the past year as the company has grappled with capacity problems on its 14nm production lines. The company has also had to deal with the performance impact of mitigations for multiple security vulnerabilities including the high-profile Spectre and Meltdown speculative execution flaws.

Meanwhile, AMD has received praise for its recovery from a years-long performance slump with the release of the Ryzen CPU line, and is now very close to shipping its third-generation desktop Ryzen CPUs including the 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X model, with a 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X model coming later this year. AMD is credited with putting pressure on Intel and reinvigorating the enthusiast PC market by releasing mainstream 8-core desktop CPUs at highly competitive prices.

AMD's on-stage demonstrations at Computex 2019 and its E3 2019 Next Horizon Gaming event, as well as alleged leaked benchmarks, appear to show that the Ryzen 3000 series CPUs will be highly competitive against Intel's current mainstream and high-end desktop CPUs, not only in terms of performance, but also power efficiency and price.  

Intel is gearing up to launch its 10th Gen 10nm 'Ice Lake' CPUs for the thin-and-light laptop segment later this year but there is no news yet of 10th Gen CPUs for other product segments. According to recent leaks, Intel could be planning to keep 10nm volumes low and continue refining its 14nm processes till 2021. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, AMD, AMD Ryzen 3000 series, 14nm
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Huawei Says Shipped 100 Million Smartphones This Year, 2 Million Watch GT Units
Foxconn's New Chairman Says No Plan to Increase Production Capacity Outside China
Honor Smartphones
Intel to Cut 9th Gen, 8th Gen Core CPU Prices by Up to 15 Percent as AMD Launches New Competitors: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7
TRENDING
  1. Horns Are Growing on Young People's Skulls Due to Phone Use: Research
  2. Sony WI-C310, WI-C200 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India
  3. Here Are the TVs That Netflix Works Best On in 2019
  4. Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched
  5. Realme 2, Realme C1 Get Android Pie-Based ColorOS Beta Update in India
  6. Redmi K20 Pro Explorer Programme Begins in India Ahead of Formal Launch
  7. Vivo Y12 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. This Startup Wants to Make Internet Access More Affordable Than Jio
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 3, Company Confirms
  10. Audio-Technica ATH-CK200BT Wireless Earphones Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.