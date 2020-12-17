Technology News
loading

Intel Optane Memory H20, SSD 670p, Data Centre SSDs Announced

The new products should be available in early 2021

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 17 December 2020 14:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Intel Optane Memory H20, SSD 670p, Data Centre SSDs Announced

Intel SSD 670p (above); Intel Optane Memory H20 (below)

Highlights
  • Intel's new SSDs have updated flash and controllers
  • The Optane Memory H20 will only be available in pre-built laptops
  • Intel also discussed the future development of five-layer PLC flash

Intel has unveiled a number of new SSDs for client PCs as well as data centres. The lineup includes Optane Memory and Optane Persistent Memory drives, as well as 144-layer QLC and TLC flash-based drives to cater to various use cases. The company also disclosed new roadmaps for its enterprise customers. The announcements were part of a two-day Memory and Storage event which also included multiple keynotes, demonstrations, case studies, and developer sessions about memory and storage technology. Exact details about the pricing and availability of the six new SSDs has not been announced yet.

Starting with the Intel Optane Memory H20, which is an update to the Optane Memory H10 announced at CES 2019. Like its predecessor, it combines Intel's high-speed Optane Memory with traditional flash on a single PCIe M.2 module. It is aimed at slim and light notebooks and ultra-compact PCs which would not otherwise have space for multiple storage tiers. It will be marketed for performance and productivity as well as gaming and content creation. The two types of flash storage have their own controllers and split four PCIe 3.0 lanes between them. They do not directly interact with each other, but are tiered into a single logical drive using Intel's software. The Optane Memory caches important data to accelerate reads and writes while the NAND flash is used for storage as usual.

According to AnandTech, the Optane Memory H10 will not be available in retail, and will only ship to laptop manufacturers for use in pre-built systems. It will be available with either 512GB or 1TB of QLC NAND and 32GB of Optane Memory. It will require an 11th-gen 'Tiger Lake' CPU and will not be used for desktop platforms.  

The Intel SSD 670p is a refresh of the SSD 660p. It features a new controller and 144-layer QLC flash storage on a PCIe 3.0 interface. It also benefits from improved cache allocation. It will be available in retail in 512GB, 1TB and 2TB models, and is aimed at mainstream PC use cases. Pricing and performance information have not yet been announced. 

The rest of the products announced are the SSD D7-P5510 and SSD D5-P5316 NVMe data centre SSDs, with 144-layer TLC and QLC flash respectively; the second-gen Optane SSD P5800X; and the Optane Persistent Memory 300-series which uses the DIMM form factor. No other consumer SSDs,  standalone Optane drives or Optane Memory modules were announced.

Tom's Hardware reports that Intel also disclosed plans to develop PLC, or penta-level flash that will allow for five bits to be stored per cell, for future SSDs. Intel recently sold its NAND flash division to SK Hynix and has exited its partnership with Micron to develop 3D Xpoint, the type of flash used to develop Optane products.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, Optane, Intel Optane Memory H20, Intel SSD 670p
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

iOS 14 Now Running on 81 Percent of iPhone Models Released in Last Four Years, Apple Says
PUBG Mobile India Has Not Been Granted Permission for Launch: RTI Responses From MeitY Reveal

Related Stories

Intel Optane Memory H20, SSD 670p, Data Centre SSDs Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Series, and More Get Anniversary Discounts
  3. Xiaomi Launches First QLED Mi TV Model in India, With Dolby Vision HDR
  4. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  6. Vivo V20 (2021) Could Launch in India Soon
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications, Design Leak via TENAA, Geekbench Listings
  8. Dell XPS 13 Laptops With Intel 11th Gen CPUs Go on Sale in India
  9. Twitter to Shut Down Periscope Streaming App by March 2021
  10. Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 and Xbox One Version Was ‘Ignored’, Studio Admits
#Latest Stories
  1. The Grand Tour Madagascar Special Released a Day Early on Amazon Prime Video
  2. The Grand Tour Madagascar Special Released a Day Early on Amazon Prime Video
  3. Intel Optane Memory H20, SSD 670p, Data Centre SSDs Announced
  4. Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge Browser Extensions Infected With Malware Hit 3 Million Users: Avast
  5. PUBG Mobile India Has Not Been Granted Permission for Launch: RTI Responses From MeitY Reveal
  6. iOS 14 Now Running on 81 Percent of iPhone Models Released in Last Four Years, Apple Says
  7. Google Search Spotted Testing a Tweaked UI to Show Image Previews, Expanded Text
  8. Google AI Researchers Lay Out Demands, Escalating Internal Fight
  9. Twitter Brings Back Old Retweet Function Following US Presidential Election
  10. Dell XPS 13 With Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs Now Available in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com