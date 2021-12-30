Technology News
SK Hynix Completes First Phase of $9-Billion Intel NAND Business Buy

The deal, signed in 2020, will allow Intel to focus on its smaller but more lucrative Optane memory business.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 December 2021 12:42 IST
Photo Credit: SK Hynix

SK Hynix's subsidiary Solidigm will manage the newly acquired NAND solid-state drive (SSD) business

Highlights
  • SK Hynix has acquired bulk of Intel’s NAND and SSD businesses
  • The deal will allow Intel to focus on its Optane memory business
  • Second phase of the deal is expected to close in or after March 2025

South Korea's SK Hynix said it had completed the first phase of its acquisition of Intel's NAND flash memory chip business, after it received regulatory nods from eight countries including China.

In exchange, SK Hynix will pay $7 billion (roughly Rs. 52213.07 crore) out of the deal's total $9 billion (roughly Rs. 67131.09 crore) price tag, the world's second-largest memory chip maker said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal, signed in 2020, will allow Intel to focus on its smaller but more lucrative Optane memory business. For SK Hynix, it is the biggest acquisition ever as it seeks to boost its capacity to build NAND chips, used to store data in smartphones and data centre servers.

"This acquisition will present a paradigm shifting moment for SK Hynix's NAND flash business to enter the global top tier level," said Park Jung-ho, Vice Chairman and Co-CEO of SK Hynix.

A SK Hynix subsidiary called Solidigm, headquartered in San Jose, California, United States, will manage the newly acquired NAND solid-state drive (SSD) business.

SK Hynix co-CEO Lee Seok-hee will be appointed executive chairman of Solidigm, while Rob Crooke, former senior vice president of Intel, will be appointed CEO of Solidigm, SK Hynix said in the statement.

The second phase of the deal is expected to close in or after March 2025 along with the payment of the remaining $2 billion (roughly Rs.14917.5 crore), and will include SK Hynix's acquisition of Intel's remaining assets in the NAND business including intellectual property and workforce, the statement added.

