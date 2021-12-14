Technology News
loading

Intel's First Foray Into the Metaverse Will Be Software to Use Others' Chips

Metaverse is expected to require vastly more computing power.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 December 2021 14:42 IST
Intel's First Foray Into the Metaverse Will Be Software to Use Others' Chips

Intel is working on a new software as its first push into the metaverse

Highlights
  • Intel is working on a new software
  • The software is said to work with chips from Intel's competitors
  • New software will help laptops tap into computing power from other device

In their first public comments on its strategy for tapping into the "metaverse," Intel executives said the firm is working on software that will help laptops tap into computing power from other devices, including chips from its rivals. While the definition of "metaverse" is broad, it generally refers to immersive virtual worlds that will be accessed via the internet and a variety of devices, like virtual reality headsets.

The trend is expected to require vastly more computing power, and firms like Nvidia, which makes chips and software used to construct the virtual world, and Qualcomm, which makes chips used in virtual reality headsets, have both gained value in recent months on investor enthusiasm about the metaverse.

At a news conference after a presentation at the RealTime Conference on metaverse technologies on Monday, Raja Koduri, head of Intel's accelerated computing systems and graphics group, said the company's first technology push into the metaverse will be software that helps devices take advantage of computing power that already exists and is unused. For example, if a gamer is playing a graphics-heavy title on a laptop that would tax the system's chips but has an unused gaming PC in another room, the software could detect the spare power sitting idle on the PC and tap into it over a home network to make the laptop game run better.

Koduri said the software will work with chips from competitors. The software is designed to solve technical challenges for users, and not just to generate major revenue for Intel. Some of it will be shared, Koduri said."The way we are architecting all the layers is that it is going to work with everybody's hardware, as long as they are on industry-standard specifications," Koduri told reporters. "There'll be a lot of open sourcing involved with everything that we build", he added.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Metaverse, Intel, Qualcomm
US Space Force Holds War Game to Test Satellite Network Under Attack

Related Stories

Intel's First Foray Into the Metaverse Will Be Software to Use Others' Chips
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. Realme GT 2 Pro Tipped to Get 65W Fast Charging Support
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  4. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  5. 6 Cool WhatsApp Features Launched In 2021
  6. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Vivo V23 With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in India in January
  9. How a Kochi Foodie Community Got Funding From Facebook
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears on Official Website Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. US Space Force Holds War Game to Test Satellite Network Under Attack
  2. Facebook Owner Is Behind $60-Million Deal for Meta Name Rights
  3. NASA's Sleeping Bag May Prevent Astronauts' Eyeballs From Getting Warped
  4. Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops Launched in India
  5. Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 5G Could Help Attract Over a Billion Android Users: JP Morgan
  6. iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3 Released With App Privacy Report, Apple Music Voice Plan
  7. PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers Get 3 New Colourways, 5 Colourful PS5 Console Covers Announced for 2022
  8. Grofers Renames Itself Blinkit as CEO Albinder Dhindsa Eyes Faster Deliveries
  9. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro December Feature Drop With Digital Car Key Support Rolling Out: Report
  10. NASA Says Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole Has a 'Leak'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com