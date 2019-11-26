Intel Partners With MediaTek to Bring 5G Support to Laptops

In a bid to bring its new 5G modem to PCs, MediaTek is partnering with Intel, the Taiwanese chipmaker said on Monday. Dell and HP are expected to be among the first original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to deliver laptops powered by Intel and MediaTek's 5G solution. The first rollout of devices is expected for early 2021, MediaTek said.

Through this partnership, Intel has been working with MediaTek on the 5G solution for deployment in key consumer and commercial laptop segments.

MediaTek is developing the 5G modem and working with partners to manufacture the solution.

"Our 5G modem for PCs, developed in partnership with Intel, is integral to making 5G accessible and available across home and mobile platforms," said MediaTek President Joe Chen.

"With this partnership, consumers will be able to browse, stream and game faster on their PCs, but we also expect them to innovate with 5G in ways we have not yet imagined," Chen said.

MediaTek's new 5G modem for PCs is based in part on its Helio M70 5G modem it introduced earlier this year as part of its integrated 5G system-on-chip for the first wave of 5G flagship smartphones.

"5G is poised to unleash a new level of computing and connectivity that will transform the way we interact with the world," said Gregory Bryant, Intel Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Client Computing Group.

"Intel's partnership with MediaTek brings together industry leaders with deep engineering, system integration and connectivity expertise to deliver 5G experiences on the next generation of the world's best PCs," Bryant said.