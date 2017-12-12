Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Intel Launches 6 New Processors Across Pentium Silver and Celeron Ranges

 
12 December 2017
Intel Launches 6 New Processors Across Pentium Silver and Celeron Ranges

Chipmaker Intel on Tuesday launched new processors branded Pentium Silver and Celeron, which are based on an architecture codenamed 'Gemini Lake' and are engineered for affordable PCs.

The company has launched six new models for desktops and laptops. First up are the Pentium Silver J5005 and N5000 for desktops and laptops respectively. Both are quad-core CPUs and feature integrated Intel UHD 605 graphics. The Pentium Silver J5005 runs at up to 2.8GHz and has a 10W TDP, while the Pentium Silver N5000 runs at 2.7GHz with a 6W TDP.

The new Celeron lineup includes the 2.5GHz quad-core J4105 and 2.7GHz dual-core J4005 for desktops, plus the 2.4GHz quad-core N4100 and 2.6GHz dual-core N4000 for laptops. These feature Intel UHD 600 Graphics. All desktop parts have 10W TDPs while all laptop ones are rated at 6W.

All the new 'Gemini Lake' products feature integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi 802.11ac, which Intel says is a first for any PC platform. Intel also claims that it is potentially faster than wired Gigabit Ethernet.

Intel claims that Pentium Silver processors will deliver up to 58 percent better productivity than a similar four-year-old PC. Additionally, systems based on these processors will be able to handle streaming content from popular services such as YouTube and Netflix, as well as hardware-level security.

Intel is also delivering Local Adaptive Contrast Enhancement (LACE) display technology which adjusts screen brightness to allow devices to be used outdoors and under bright lights.

The new offerings will coexist with Intel's existing Pentium Gold CPUs, which are rebranded versions of previously available Pentium processors based on the mainstream 'Kaby Lake' platform.

Written with inputs from IANS

