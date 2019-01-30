NDTV Gadgets360.com

Intel, Israel Agree to Reciprocal Spending Deal: Ministry

, 30 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Intel, Israel Agree to Reciprocal Spending Deal: Ministry

Intel Corp has committed to buy ILS 15 billion ($4 billion) of Israeli products and services over the next six years as it begins a massive expansion of its local operations, Israel's economy ministry said on Wednesday.

The California-based chipmaker will receive an Israeli government grant of 9 percent of its planned ILS 40 billion investment to expand its manufacturing operations in the country.

As a condition, the economy ministry said, Intel agreed to spend ILS 15 billion in "reciprocal procurement" from Israeli companies.

Economy Minister Eli Cohen said an agreement of this magnitude "will lead to the growth of many companies in the economy, to an increase in their activities and to success in international markets as well".

Intel is already one of the biggest employers and exporters in Israel, where many of its new technologies are developed.

The expansion of its Kiryat Gat manufacturing site will add 1,000 new employees to Intel's workforce of almost 13,000 in Israel, government officials said.

Last month the chip giant said it began plans for site expansion projects in Ireland, Israel and at its U.S. plant in Oregon as it looks to diversify its products for a broader set of customers, such as auto safety and wireless connections for mobile phones.

Intel's exports from Israel rose by $300 million in 2018 to $4 billion, while it bought $1.7 billion of products from local companies.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel
Mortal Kombat 11 Nintendo Switch Release Date Delayed
Zack Snyder Zombie Thriller Heist Movie ‘Army of the Dead’ Set at Netflix
Pricee
Intel, Israel Agree to Reciprocal Spending Deal: Ministry
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro May Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option, Xiaomi CEO Tips
  3. Redmi Go With 5-Inch HD Screen, 3,000mAh Battery Goes Official
  4. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  5. Cook Reveals Why iPhones Not Selling in Emerging Markets Like India
  6. OnePlus 6, 6T, 5, 5T Receive New OxygenOS Open Beta Updates
  7. How to Record WhatsApp Calls on Android and iPhone
  8. WhatsApp for Android Gets a New Feature, Revamped Menu for Shared Photos
  9. What Is PUBG, The Game PM Modi Namechecked In His Speech?
  10. Asus Unveils New ZenBook Laptops in India, Starting Rs. 71,990
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.