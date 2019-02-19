Intel Aqui-Hires Hyderabad-Based Ineda Systems to Work on GPUs

Chip giant Intel has acquired the engineering team of Hyderabad, India-based Ineda Systems for an undisclosed amount. The chipmaker is planning to use the team for the development for discrete GPU chips. Intel had revealed in early-2018 that it was re-entering the discrete graphics market and will be officially introducing their new discrete GPU in 2020 to take on the likes of Nvidia and AMD in the segment. The Ineda acqui-hire will help the Santa Clara, California-based company in quickly ramping up the GPU team.

“Intel acquired engineering resources from Ineda Systems, a silicon and platform services provider based in Hyderabad,” an Intel spokesperson said confirming the deal. “This transaction provides Intel with an experienced SoC team to help build a world-class discrete GPU business.”

Established by 2011 by Balaji Kanigicherla, Ineda Systems develops low-power SoCs for consumer as well as enterprise systems, mainly in wearables and IoT segments. Additionally, the company is working on artificial intelligence (AI) powered self-driving hardware system that includes the company's own silicon.

The financial details of the Intel-Ineda Systems deal are unclear at the moment. According to CrunchBase data, Ineda had raised $43.3 million (roughly Rs. 309 crores) till date in four funding rounds. Some of the prominent investors in the company include Cisco, Walden Riverwood Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, as well as Samsung Strategy and Innovation Center.

According to a report in VcCircle, Ineda team will join Intel, but the company will continue to exist as a separate entity.

Earlier, Intel had hired AMD's Raja Koduri to lead the Core and Visual Computing group that is tasked with developing the discrete GPU. In December 2018, the company offered the first glimpse at the upcoming discrete GPU chips, which will carry the XE branding.