Intel Welcomed to India by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as Firm Welcomes Centre’s Decision on Semiconductors

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet approved a budget of Rs. 76,000 crore for designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips in India.

By ANI | Updated: 28 December 2021 12:16 IST
Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw replied to Intel Foundry Services president Dr Randhir Thakur on Twitter

Highlights
  • A budget of Rs 76,000 crore was recently approved by the Union Cabinet
  • The budget includes incentives for manufacturing chips in India
  • Intel Foundry Services designs and manufactures semiconductors

Intel was welcomed to India by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, after Intel Foundry Services president Dr Randhir Thakur congratulated the minister over the central government's decision on the design and manufacturing of semiconductor chips in India.

"Intel - welcome to India," the minister tweeted to the US-based tech giant and chipmaker.

The minister was replying to a tweet by Thakur congratulating India over incentives extended by the central government for semiconductor designs and manufacturing.

"Congratulation to Ministry of Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajeev Chandrasekhar for Semiconductor design and manufacturing incentives for India as hub for electronics and semiconductors,' tweeted Thakur.

"Glad to see a plan laid out for all aspects of the supply chain: talent, design, manufacturing, test, packaging and logistics," he added.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a budget of Rs. 76,000 crore for designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips in India.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic decision in the field of electronics in which the development of a complete ecosystem could take place within the country including design, fabrication, testing and packaging. It would take an investment of Rs. 76,000 crore. Today we have reached $75 billion (roughly Rs. 5,61,306 crore) in electronics manufacturing in 7 years. With the pace that we are moving at, in the next six years, we will reach $300 billion (roughly Rs. 22,45,240 crore) in electronics manufacturing, " Ashwini Vaishnaw had said earlier.

Intel Foundry Services deals with designing and manufacturing assured integrated circuits by establishing and demonstrating a semiconductor IP ecosystem to develop and fabricate test chips on Intel 18A, Intel's most advanced process technology.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
