Intel Unveils New Design, Engineering Centre in Hyderabad

Intel said the design centre will contribute to computing and communications technology innovations.

By | Updated: 2 December 2019 17:59 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Intel India

Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India

Expanding its innovation footprint in India, global chip-making giant Intel on Monday unveiled its new design and engineering centre which was inaugurated by Telangana's Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao.

Spread across 300,000 square feet, the centre can accommodate 1,500 people. The state-of-the-art facility comprises six LEED Platinum certified floors, modern amenities and an incubation centre for hardware and systems start ups in the IT corridor of the city.

LEED or Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design Platinum certification is the highest rating for green buildings, recognised worldwide.

"Over the past 50 years, Intel has brought immense compute power to millions of people, transforming the way we live and work. We are now ushering in a new era of 'Exascale Computing' driven by the rise of artificial intelligence," Raja M Koduri, Senior VP, Chief Architect and GM of Architecture, Graphics & Software, Intel Corporation, said in a statement.

The design and engineering centre was opened in the presence of Raja M Koduri, Senior VP, Chief Architect and GM of Architecture, Graphics and Software at Intel Corporation and Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India and Vice President, Data Centre Group, Intel Corporation.

"Exascale for everyone is an exciting vision and it requires fundamental disruptions across the technology stack. Intel's design and engineering centres will play a critical role in driving this mission and I look forward to the new centre in Hyderabad delivering breakthrough technologies to propel the company's growth," Koduri added.

The design centre will contribute to computing and communications technology innovations geared towards addressing critical challenges in today's data-centric world and advance the firm's engagements with the city's technology ecosystem by fostering entrepreneurship and a research mindset.

"Over the last 20 years, Intel India has invested significantly in R&D in the country and has been consistently leading in developing the tech ecosystem. We have made significant impact in areas such as Cloud, client, graphics, AI, 5G, and autonomous systems and our new design facility in Hyderabad will enable us to further boost innovation for India and the world," said Nivruti Rai, Country Head of Intel India and VP of Data Center Group, Intel Corporation.

Further reading: Intel, Hyderabad
