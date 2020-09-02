Technology News
loading

Intel Evo Badge for Premium Ultraportable Laptops, New Logo and Brand Identity Revealed

The Evo badge will identify premium laptops designed for responsiveness and portabiltiy

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 2 September 2020 23:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Intel Evo Badge for Premium Ultraportable Laptops, New Logo and Brand Identity Revealed

Intel SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Karen Walker, unveils the Intel Evo badge

Highlights
  • Intel has over 150 industry partners in its Project Athena ecosystem
  • Intel Evo marketing might look a lot like the Centrino effort
  • The new Intel logo will roll out across the company's products

Along with its 11th Gen Core CPU family based on the Tiger Lake architecture, Intel has launched the Intel Evo platform, a new pubic-facing name and branding opportunity for its Project Athena initiative that aims to fine-tune the performance and experience delivered by premium ultraportable laptops. The new badge replaces the clunky previous “Engineered for Mobile Performance” sticker, and echoes the once-popular Intel Centrino branding initiative. Intel will cooperate with laptop OEMs and the entire manufacturing ecosystem to deliver Intel Evo-badged laptops, which will then be promoted under that label.

Project Athena, now in its second generation, is a set of guidelines and specifications that define a laptop's user experience parameters, which defines what components and design elements are used. According to Intel, this initiative improves all the tech integrated into the a laptop, resulting in miniaturisation, better performance and longer battery life. Examples of features that can be expected from laptops bearing the Evo badge are edge-to-edge displays, compact antennas, faster Wi-Fi, and lighter bodies.

Intel says it is working with more than 150 partners including laptop manufacturers, component vendors, OEMs and ODMs, and software partners. There have already been more than 50 verified designs for the first generation, across Windows and Chrome OS, in the consumer and commercial markets.

intel logos 2020 intel

Some of the other badges redesigned in keeping with the new corporate identity

 

To meet the requirements of the Intel Evo platform, laptops will have to achieve specific targets based on common workloads running in real-world conditions. Intel says it uses several performance and responsiveness tests designed around actual usage scenarios that involve creating, collaborating, browsing, and streaming. Performance must be consistent whether running on battery power or mains, multitasking must be smooth, and responsiveness must be consistent.

Intel Evo laptops must wake from standby in less than one second, deliver 9 hours or more of battery life even with a large and bright, display, and deliver at least 4 hours of battery life with a 30 minute charge. They will also feature Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, precision touchpads, pen and voice capabilities, high-quality webcams, and premium audio and video.

Along with this new platform, Intel has unveiled a fresh new brand identity and corporate logo, which will roll out across its products and communications. The new look features square patterns and bright colours, and ditches the elliptical swoosh around the Intel wordmark. This is only the third major change to Intel's corporate identity in its history, as explained by Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Karen Walker during the company's live-streamed Tiger Lake launch event.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, evo, Intel Evo, Tiger Lake, Project Athena
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Intel 11th Gen Core i7, Core i5, Core i3 ‘Tiger Lake’ 10nm CPUs for Slim Laptops Launched

Related Stories

Intel Evo Badge for Premium Ultraportable Laptops, New Logo and Brand Identity Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Legal Experts Raise Questions About PUBG Ban
  2. Government Bans PUBG Mobile Among 118 Mobile Apps, Games in India
  3. PUBG Mobile Ban in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked the Game Before
  4. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 'Ampere' GPUs Launched
  7. Poco M2 Set to Launch in India on September 8
  8. Existing Jio Fiber Users to Get Auto Upgraded to New Plans on September 5
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  10. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Evo Badge for Premium Ultraportable Laptops, New Logo and Brand Identity Revealed
  2. Intel 11th Gen Core i7, Core i5, Core i3 ‘Tiger Lake’ 10nm CPUs for Slim Laptops Launched
  3. PUBG Ban in India: Legal Experts Question the Chinese App Ban
  4. Asus ROG Swift 360Hz Monitor, Wi-Fi 6E Router, Gaming Accessories Launched
  5. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 With Quad Rear Cameras, ColorOS 7.2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. PUBG Banned in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked PUBG Mobile Game Before
  7. OnePlus Phones With Codename ‘Billie’, ‘Lemonade’ Surface Online
  8. Why Isn’t Bad Boy Billionaires: India Out on Netflix?
  9. PUBG Ban: Government Bans 118 Chinese Apps and Games Including PUBG Mobile, Apus Launcher, Rules of Survival
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 With 10.4-Inch Screen, Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos Support Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com