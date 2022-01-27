Technology News
loading

Intel Scores Major Win as Court Scraps $1.2 Billion EU Antitrust Fine

EU penalised Intel in 2009 for trying to block rival AMD by giving rebates to Dell, HP, NEC, and Lenovo for buying most of their chips from Intel.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 January 2022 17:49 IST
Intel Scores Major Win as Court Scraps $1.2 Billion EU Antitrust Fine

The European Commission penalised Intel in 2009 for trying to block rival Advanced Micro Devices

Highlights
  • The Commission said it would study the judgment
  • Regulators generally do not like rebates
  • The ruling can be appealed to the CJEU

Intel on Wednesday won its fight against a EUR-1.06-billion (roughly Rs. 8,900 crore) EU antitrust fine that the US chipmaker was handed 12 years ago for stifling a rival, in a major setback for EU antitrust regulators. The judgment by Europe's second-top court in support of Intel's arguments is likely to cheer Alphabet unit Google in its fight against hefty EU antitrust fines and Apple, Amazon, and Facebook, which are in the EU antitrust enforcer's crosshairs.

The European Commission penalised Intel in 2009 for trying to block rival Advanced Micro Devices by giving rebates to computer makers Dell, Hewlett-Packard, NEC, and Lenovo for buying most of their chips from Intel.

The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, criticised the EU competition enforcer's analysis and annulled the fine.

"The (European) Commission's analysis is incomplete and does not make it possible to establish to the requisite legal standard that the rebates at issue were capable of having, or likely to have, anticompetitive effects," judges said.

The court annulled the entire article of the contested decision which imposed a fine of EUR 1.06 billion (roughly Rs. 8,900 crore) on Intel for the infringement.

The Commission said it would study the judgment and reflect on the possible next steps.

The same court had in 2014 upheld the Commission's 2009 decision but was subsequently told by the EU Court of Justice, Europe's highest, in 2017 to reexamine Intel's appeal.

Regulators generally do not like rebates, especially those offered by dominant companies, on concerns they may be anti-competitive. Companies, however, say regulators must prove rebates have anti-competitive effects before sanctioning them.

The ruling will complicate the regulator's task, said Assimakis Komninos, a partner at law firm White & Case.

"This is a huge victory for Intel. It sets the bar higher for the Commission in bringing dominance cases. It will have to do an effects-based analysis for each case. This will have an impact on all companies," he said.

The ruling can be appealed to the CJEU.

The case is T-286/09 P Intel Corporation v Commission.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, AMD, EU
Pablo Picasso Heirs to Sell Digital Art Collection of Artist to Ride NFT Wave
YouTube Will Explore NFT Features for Video Creators, Says CEO Susan Wojcicki

Related Stories

Intel Scores Major Win as Court Scraps $1.2 Billion EU Antitrust Fine
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  3. Google Maps Now Lets You Precisely Save, Share Home Address With Plus Code
  4. Vivo Y75 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series Goes Global, Redmi Note 11S Debuts Alongside
  6. Government Wants to Help Create Indigenous Smartphone OS
  7. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
  8. OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to be Under Testing, an 'Ultra Flagship' Model
  9. Vivo Y75 5G Design, Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch
  10. Cryptocurrency Bill at Union Budget 2022: Here's What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Will Explore NFT Features for Video Creators, Says CEO Susan Wojcicki
  2. Intel Scores Major Win as Court Scraps $1.2 Billion EU Antitrust Fine
  3. Pablo Picasso Heirs to Sell Digital Art Collection of Artist to Ride NFT Wave
  4. Reddit Testing Using NFTs as Profile Pictures Similar to Twitter: Report
  5. Google Maps Now Lets Users in India Save and Share Home Locations With Plus Codes
  6. Xiaomi Service+ App Launched, Lets Users Book Repairs, Check Warranty Information, Live Chat, More
  7. NASA Issues Warning Against Tokenising Its Content, Alerts NFT Enthusiasts
  8. Xbox Lunar New Year Sale 2022: Big Discounts on Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22, More
  9. Steam Deck Handheld Gaming PC by Valve to Launch on February 25, Will Start Shipping From February 28
  10. Nissan, Renault, and Mitsubishi to Invest $25 Billion in Electric Vehicles Over 5 Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.