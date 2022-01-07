Technology News
loading

Intel Core i9-12900KS Announced at CES With Massive 5.5GHz Clock Speed on a Single Core

Intel Core i9-12900KS is capable of sustained 5.2GHz clock speed on all cores.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 January 2022 19:46 IST
Intel Core i9-12900KS Announced at CES With Massive 5.5GHz Clock Speed on a Single Core

Photo Credit: Intel

Intel is yet to reveal how much the new Intel Core i9-12900KS will cost.

Highlights
  • Intel Core i9-12900KS is the first Special Edition CPU since 2019
  • Intel Core i9-12900KS is aimed at users with heavy workloads
  • Intel Core i9-12900KS offers 40 percent performance improvement gen-on-ge

Intel Core i9-12900KS was announced by the company at CES 2022. The 12th Gen Intel Core ‘Alder Lake' CPU offers a 5.5GHz boost clock speed on a single core. The new Intel Core i9-12900KS is also capable of functioning at 5.2GHz on all cores while performing heavy multi-core tasks, according to the company. This is the first Special Edition processor for desktops from Intel since the Core i9-9900KS in 2019 and will be available to manufacturers in Q1 2022, according to the company.

The new processor unveiled by Intel is similar to the Core i9-12900K CPU and sports eight performance cores and eight efficiency cores. The new 12th Gen Alder Lake Intel Core i9-12900KS offers up to 40 percent higher performance generation-on-generation, according to the company. The company also ran a live demo of the CPU running Hitman 3 at CES 2022, where the CPU was shown to maintain a clock speed of 5.2GHz on all eight performance cores. Intel is yet to reveal details of exactly how much power the new Intel Core i9-12900KS will draw, or how much the CPU will cost.

Intel Core i9-12900KS is specially binned for high performance, and this Special Edition chip follows the Intel Core i9-9900KS CPU that was launched at Computex 2019. Readers might recall that the 9th Gen Intel Core ‘Ice Lake' 10nm CPU offered users the ability to boost the CPU to 5.0GHz on all cores. Unlike its predecessor, the new Core i9-12900KS offers a 5.5GHz boost clock on a single core and the ability to sustain 5.2GHz on all cores, especially while gaming.

According to the company, the new Intel Core i9-12900KS will be available to manufacturers in Q1 2022. Meanwhile, like the previous Intel Core i9-9900KS Special Edition CPU, customers should also be able to purchase the CPU at retail outlets. The Core i9-12900KS will compete with AMD's new Ryzen 7 5800X3D that was also unveiled at CES and was shown to surpass the Intel Core i9-12900K in some gaming benchmarks.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Intel Core I9-12900KS, Intel, Intel Core I9-12900KS specifications, Intel Core I9 Special Edition, I9-12900KS, CES 2022
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Stephen Hawking’s 80th Birthday Marked by Google With Animated Doodle, Narration in Physicist’s Voice
Intel Core i9-12900KS Announced at CES With Massive 5.5GHz Clock Speed on a Single Core
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon
  2. Wordle Has Taken the Internet by Storm: Here's How to Play
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro BIS Certification Hints at Upcoming India Launch
  4. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Fast Charging Goes Official in India
  6. BSNL Offering 5GB of Free Data to Users Coming From an Existing Network
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Price Tipped, Camera Specifications Teased
  8. Vivo V23 Pro First Impressions: This Slim Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch
  9. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Budget Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Debuts in India
  10. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Core i9-12900KS Announced at CES With Massive 5.5GHz Clock Speed on a Single Core
  2. Stephen Hawking’s 80th Birthday Marked by Google With Animated Doodle, Narration in Physicist’s Voice
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G India Launch Date Set for January 10: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Lenovo Legion Y90 Rear Design Officially Revealed by Company Ahead of Launch
  5. Clubhouse Now Lets Users Listen to Conversations on the Platform Without Log In
  6. Twitter Testing TikTok-Like Tweet Reaction Video Feature on iOS
  7. Roblox Takes Down China App LuoBuLesi, Says Building Another Version
  8. Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale Begins With Discounts on OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, More
  9. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon: All You Need to Know
  10. Realme GT 2 Pro Bags BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com