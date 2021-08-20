Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Intel Plans to Source Chip Subcomponents From External Factories, Details TSMC Partnerships

Intel Plans to Source Chip Subcomponents From External Factories, Details TSMC Partnerships

Intel is one of the few remaining semiconductor firms that still designs and manufactures its own chips.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 August 2021 17:49 IST
Intel Plans to Source Chip Subcomponents From External Factories, Details TSMC Partnerships

Intel said its new "Ponte Vecchio" chip will use key tiles made with TMSC's chipmaking technology

Highlights
  • TSMC focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms
  • Intel is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market share
  • It was reported in January that Intel will use TSMC's upgraded technology

Intel on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Intel is one of the few remaining semiconductor firms that still designs and manufactures its own chips. But it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in its manufacturing operations.

Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company's strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. But in the meantime, Intel is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market share by rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia, who have faster offerings.

Part of Intel's answer involves tapping rivals like TSMC for subcomponents of chips called "tiles" and stitching those together in Intel's own factories with packaging technology. Intel on Thursday said its new "Ponte Vecchio" chip will use key tiles made with TMSC's "N5" and "N7" chipmaking technologies, placed on top of an Intel-made base.

The "Ponte Vecchio" chip's first major use will be in a supercomputer that Intel is building for the US Department of Energy.

Raja Koduri, senior vice president of Intel's accelerated computing systems and graphics group, conceded it had been years since Intel challenged Nvidia at speeding up artificial intelligence software, a market that has powered much of the chip industry's expansion in recent years.

Koduri said the "Ponte Vecchio" chip is faster than Nvidia's offerings at some of those tasks.

"For a decade, we let them just have free reign," Koduri said. "That ends now."

Intel earlier this week also gave a new name to its graphics chips that will challenge Nvidia's other major market of video gaming.

Intel said Thursday its "Alchemist" graphics chips will be made by TSMC using the latter's newly named "N6" chipmaking technology, an upgraded version of its "N7" technology. Reuters reported in January that Intel would use TSMC's upgraded technology.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, TSMC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Semiconductor, AMD, Nvidia
Redmi 10 Prime Teased by Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain, Could Launch Soon

Related Stories

Intel Plans to Source Chip Subcomponents From External Factories, Details TSMC Partnerships
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  2. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  3. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  4. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
  5. Mi Band 6 Fitness Tracker With SpO2 Sensor to Launch in India on August 26
  6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G India Launch Tipped for September
  7. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  8. OnlyFans to Ban Content Showing 'Sexually Explicit Conduct'
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India Launch on August 25, Specifications Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Plans to Source Chip Subcomponents From External Factories, Details TSMC Partnerships
  2. Redmi 10 Prime Teased by Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain, Could Launch Soon
  3. Nvidia Says Talks on $40-Billion Arm Deal Taking Longer Than Expected
  4. Realme C21Y India Launch Date Set for August 23: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Delays Office Return to at Least January Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Internal Memo Shows
  6. Tesla Working on 'Tesla Bot' Humanoid Robots for 'Boring Tasks', CEO Elon Musk Says
  7. New Personal Data Privacy Law Passed in China to Protect Online Users, to Take Effect November 1
  8. Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event, Features Teased
  9. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
  10. Epic Games Says Google Paid Phone, Game Makers to Avoid $1-Billion App Store Hit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com