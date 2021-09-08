Technology News
loading

Intel to Invest Up to EUR 80 Billion in Boosting EU Chip Capacity: CEO Pat Gelsinger

Intel will also open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 September 2021 11:01 IST
Intel to Invest Up to EUR 80 Billion in Boosting EU Chip Capacity: CEO Pat Gelsinger

Intel in March said it planned to open up its chip factories for outsiders to use

Highlights
  • Intel is the biggest maker of processor chips for PCs and data centres
  • Intel wanted to start producing chips for automakers within nine months
  • Intel wants EU to commit state aid to Intel's proposed investment drive

Intel said it could invest as much as EUR 80 billion (roughly Rs. 6,97,050 crores) over the next decade to boost the European region's chip capacity and will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich's IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year.

There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, also in the picture.

The CEO said the aim was for a "total project of EUR 80 billion (roughly Rs. 6,97,100 crores) over the next decade that would be a catalyst for the semiconductor industry... a catalyst for the entire technology industry."

Intel, the biggest maker of processor chips for PCs and data centres, in March said it planned to open up its chip factories for outsiders to use.

Gelsinger told Reuters in April that the company wanted to start producing chips for automakers within six to nine months to help alleviate a shortage that has disrupted vehicle production around the world.

It is unclear whether the latest announcement means Intel will meet that goal.

"Cars are becoming computers with tires. You need us and we need you... The aim is to create a centre of innovation in Europe, for Europe," Gelsinger said.

The "Intel Foundry Services Accelerator" is aimed at helping automakers learn to make chips using what Intel calls its "Intel 16" chip manufacturing technology and later move to its "Intel 3" and "Intel 18A" technologies.

Those manufacturing processes would be far more advanced than most of the processes currently used in the automotive industry. Intel said that nearly 100 automakers and key suppliers - including BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, and Bosch - had expressed support for its programmes. An Intel spokesman declined to confirm whether any had committed to becoming customers.

Gelsinger has been quoted saying Intel wants the EU to commit state aid to Intel's proposed European investment drive.

Intel views automakers as a key strategic priority. Gelsinger said Tuesday that the company believes chips will make up 20 percent of the cost of vehicles by 2030, a five-fold increase from 4 percent of the cost in 2019.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel
PayPal Heats Up Buy Now, Pay Later Race With $2.7-Billion Japan Deal

Related Stories

Intel to Invest Up to EUR 80 Billion in Boosting EU Chip Capacity: CEO Pat Gelsinger
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  2. Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Avicii on His 32nd Birth Anniversary
  3. Apple Sends Out Invites for September 14 Event: Here's What to Expect
  4. NoiseFit Active Smartwatch Review
  5. HBO Max India Plans Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Acer Swift X Lightweight Laptop With Latest AMD Ryzen 5 CPU Launched in India
  7. Vivo X70 Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi Buds 3 With Up to 20-Hour Battery Life, Touch Controls Launched
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Tipped by 3C Listing, New Colour Options Leak
  10. Oppo A11s Leaked Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
#Latest Stories
  1. The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday, September 9
  2. Microsoft Start Launched as a Personalised News Feed for Windows, Web, Mobile Users
  3. Oppo A11s Renders Surface, Specifications to Include Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Intel to Invest Up to EUR 80 Billion in Boosting EU Chip Capacity: CEO Pat Gelsinger
  5. PayPal Heats Up Buy Now, Pay Later Race With $2.7-Billion Japan Deal
  6. Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Late Swedish Musician Avicii on His 32nd Birth Anniversary
  7. Venom: Let There Be Carnage India Release Date Is October 15, Two Weeks After the US
  8. Cryptocurrency Prices Tumble, Exchange Trading Falters as Snags Crop Up; Bitcoin Sees Over 17 Percent Dip
  9. Bitcoin in El Salvador: World-First Adoption of Cryptocurrency Sees Angry Protest, Glitches, and a Dip
  10. Apple Event Invite for September 14: California Streaming, What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com