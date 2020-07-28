Technology News
loading

Intel Ousts Chief Engineer, Shakes Up Technical Group After 7nm Chip Delay

Intel said it is reorganising its technology, systems architecture and client group.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 July 2020 10:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Intel Ousts Chief Engineer, Shakes Up Technical Group After 7nm Chip Delay

Intel said it is reorganising its technology, systems architecture, and client group

Highlights
  • Renduchintala was one of several key hires from outside Intel
  • Ann Kelleher will lead development of 7 and 5-nanometer chip technology
  • Intel said Renduchintala will depart August 3

Intel's Chief Engineering Officer Murthy Renduchintala is departing, part of a move in which a key technology unit will be separated into five teams, the chipmaker said on Monday.

Intel said it is reorganising its technology, systems architecture, and client group. Its new leaders will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan.

Ann Kelleher, a 24-year Intel veteran, will lead development of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chip technology processes. Last week, the company had said the smaller, faster 7-nanometer chipmaking technology was six months behind schedule and it would have to rely more on outside chipmakers to keep its products competitive.

Renduchintala, who was president of the wide-ranging group before its reorganisation and widely seen as a No. 2 to Swan, joined Intel in 2015. He was executive vice president of Qualcomm, and has been on Accenture's board since April 2018.

Renduchintala was one of several key hires from outside Intel, which had been famous in Silicon Valley for developing and promoting talent from within. He was hired as part of a strategy to go after broader markets than the central processing units, or CPUs, the company became known for in the PC era.

One major effort, creating modem chips to connect smartphones to mobile data networks, ended last year. Intel sold the business to Apple for $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,485 crores), a fraction of what it had invested in the effort.

Renduchintala eventually took responsibly for turning around Intel's process technology, which struggled with years of delay for its current 10-nanometer process. CEO Swan told investors in November that Intel was set start catching up to rivals with its 7-nanometer process in early 2021, but was forced to reverse himself last week because of the delays.

Intel said Renduchintala will depart August 3.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, Murthy Renduchintala, Qualcomm, Apple, Chipmaker
Google Extends Work From Home Through June 2021

Related Stories

Intel Ousts Chief Engineer, Shakes Up Technical Group After 7nm Chip Delay
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord Review
  3. Airtel Offering 1GB Free Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  4. Redmi 9 Teased to Launch in India on August 4 Ahead of Prime Day Sale
  5. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Job Portal for Recruiters, Applicants
  6. Vodafone Idea Launches Red Max, Red Together M Postpaid Plans: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  8. Realme V5 With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Set to Launch on August 3
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM Variant to Go on its First Sale on Wednesday
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra India Release Date Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Extends Work From Home Through June 2021
  2. Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  3. Asus ROG Phone 3 Has a Hidden 160Hz Refresh Rate Option: Report
  4. Huawei Maimang 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 Fast Charging Tech Launched, Can Fully Charge a Phone in 15 Minutes
  6. Black Shark 3S to Launch on July 31, 120Hz Display Refresh Rate Teased
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM Variant to Go on Its First Sale in India on July 29: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme V5 Set to Launch on August 3, Key Specifications Teased
  9. Government Launches Mausam App for Weather Forecasts
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Colour Options, India Sale Date Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com